Cardinals hold off Elkin’s late charge for thrilling 1st win

Alejandro Lopez is congratulated by Elkin teammate Hank Sloop after the junior’s penalty kick in the 69th minute. East Wilkes’ Andrew Tharpe and Elkin’s Reagan Whitley battle for control at midfield in the second half of Wednesday’s match. Elkin’s Jesus Lopez and East Wilkes’ tussle for the ball during the first half of Wednesday’s match. Also in the photo for the Buckin’ Elks in Rudy Zarazua. Ty Ferguson, who scored twice in East Wilkes’ win, jumps over an attempted slide tackle by Elkin’s AlejandroLopez-Canobbio.

RONDA — After a shaky start to the season, the East Wilkes boy’s soccer team has started to see its hard work pay off.

That work was rewarded on Wednesday night in the form of a thrilling 4-3 win against rival Elkin at Ebb Tharpe Field for the Cardinals’ first victory of the 2022 season.

A night earlier, East Wilkes nearly notched its first win as it held a 2-1 halftime advantage against Ashe County, only to fall in a 3-2 decision. A final score made impressive considering they lost 10-1 to the Huskies less than a week earlier.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals found themselves in a similar scenario to Tuesday after Ty Ferguson used a breakaway to score his second goal of the match in the 48th minute to take a 4-0 lead.

And like the Huskies, the Buckin’ Elks, who dropped to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in Northwest 1A Conference play, made things interesting.

First, it was the first of two goals from Alejandro Lopez in the 51st minute. Then Lucas Keller managed to sneak a shot attempt past East Wilkes goalkeeper Weston Cook to cut the deficit in half in the 66th minute.

Lopez then trimmed the deficit to a goal three minutes later on a penalty kick.

Cook, a junior, was strong in goal for the Cardinals (1-7-1, 1-1) despite the Buckin’ Elks’ late charge.

His biggest stop came with just a little more than three minutes to play. After a Lopez shot on goal went wide right in 75th minute, Keller put a clear shot on goal but Cook came up with a juggling catch to preserve the one-goal advantage for the time being.

Elkin put forth one last rally in the final minute with a trio of corner kicks. On the first two attempts, the Cardinal defense was able to clear them fairly quickly.

On the final attempt with less than 20 seconds to play, Charlie Pelkey sent a kick that was ultimately corralled by Reagan Whitley, who was in front of the goal with a bit of traffic.

With less than five seconds to play, the sophomore put a shot on goal but it was wide to the left and the Cardinals were able to celebrate their first win and first victory over their adversaries from five miles down the road since 2018. The Buckin’ Elks had won the previous seven matchups.

Despite Elkin being the aggressors earlier on the offensive side of the pitch, East Wilkes was able to make the most of its chances — and did so in quick succession.

James Cook put the Cardinals on the board in the 10th minute with a goal and then Ferguson doubled the lead less than a minute later with a score off a Jose Trinidad assist.

Alden Kramer made it a 3-0 advantage in the 25th minute when he scored in a scrum in front of the goal after a corner kick.

After its 8-0 loss at South Stokes this past Monday, East Wilkes returned to the pitch on Wednesday against Alleghany. Elkin stepped out of conference play on Monday and traveled to North Davidson. The Buckin’ Elks resumed league play on Wednesday at Starmount.

Earlier in the week

Both East Wilkes and Elkin opened up conference play on Sept. 12 with differing results.

The Cardinals dropped a 9-0 match at defending conference champion Mount Airy while the Buckin’ Elks posted a7-0 win at North Stokes.

In East Wilkes one-goal loss against the Huskies, Owen Combs collected both goals. He was assisted by Trinidad and James Cook on the scores.

Weston Cook was tough in goal as he collected 25 saves in the match.