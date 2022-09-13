Rams, Cardinals, Elks compete in Cross Country meet

Elkin High School’s Connor Ball. East Wilkes’ Annika Bell and Abby Hatley. Elkin’s Ragan Speer. East Wilkes’ Praden Hatley. Elkin’s Luke Altemueller. East Wilkes’ Landon Sale.

DOBSON — Well over 100 runners from 23 schools competed in the second Millennium Charter Academy Cross Country Meet on Sept. 8.

Eighty high school-aged boys and fifty girls competed in 5,000-meter runs on Thursday. Public, private and home schools ranging from Independence, Va., to Jamestown, N.C. competed in the meet.

Elkin, Mount Airy, Surry Homeschool and White Plains Christian School represented Surry County in the meet. Other local schools competing included East Wilkes, Starmount, South Stokes and North Stokes.

Though Millennium Charter hosted the event, the Lions did not have any competitors in the high school races.

The boys ran first and Oak Hill Academy (Va.) came away with the team victory. Among schools with at least five boys competing, Oak Hill had finishes in the Nos. 3, 6, 8, 10 and 14 spots for a total of 41 points.

Forsyth Home Educators finished second with 56 points, Elkin was third with 57 points and Surry Home Educators finished fourth with 127 points.

Elkin’s Connor Ball had the highest finish of any local competitor, taking third place with a time of 18:32.61. Mount Airy junior Caden Ratcliff wasn’t far behind at fourth with a 5K time of 18:49.33. Of the 80 runners in the boys race, only five finished in less than 19 minutes and only seven finished in less than 20 minutes.

Mount Airy freshman Freddy Hernandez also beat the 20-minute mark with a seventh-place finish at 19:49.41.

Wheatmore’s Zach Hazelwood won the race with a time of 18:05.71, followed by High Point Christian’s Cole Johnson in second 18:19.08.

Results for local competitors in the boys race are listed below. Results are listed by finish, name, grade, school and then time.

3 Connor Ball 12 Elkin 18:32.61

4 Caden Ratcliff 11 Mount Airy 18:49.33

7 Freddy Hernandez 9 Mount Airy 19:49.41

8 Luke Altemueller 9 Elkin 20:23.54

10 Kirk Cleary 12 Starmount 20:44.22

13 Mason Day 9 Elkin 20:56.77

15 Nathan Luther 9 Surry Home E 21:00.45

21 Connor Allen 12 Elkin 21:48.16

22 Ware Viers 10 Mount Airy 21:54.04

23 Steven Hendrickson 11 Surry Home E 21:59.86

25 Carson White 12 South Stokes 22:05.13

28 Landon Sale 11 East Wilkes 22:17.74

30 Praden Hatley 9 East Wilkes 22:29.94

32 Joshua Rice 11 South Stokes 22:43.31

33 Taylor Thornton 11 South Stokes 22:57.79

34 Lucas Lankford 9 North Stokes 23:06.08

36 Andrew Hawks 12 White Plains 23:19.20

39 Rowan Robinson 9 Elkin 23:56.64

40 William Tilley 11 South Stokes 24:22.94

44 Alan Lopez 12 East Wilkes 25:02.60

47 Nathan Hawks 10 White Plains 25:20.75

48 Alex Leiva 10 Mount Airy 25:23.02

49 Sam Steinbruegge 9 Surry Home E 25:29.69

51 Isaac Richland 9 Surry Home E 25:37.97

52 James Hill 11 White Plains 25:41.17

54 Lucas Sparks 9 Elkin 26:17.39

59 Hayden Tate 9 Elkin 26:46.39

60 Noah Richland 9 Surry Home E 27:13.24

63 Caleb Luther 11 Surry Home E 27:54.59

64 Charles Shaffer 9 South Stokes 27:56.59

65 Daniel Bunke 10 Surry Home E 28:06.89

68 Landen Wright 12 Starmount 28:23.24

79 Jordan Kahn 10 North Stokes 31:52.87

80 Michah Purdue 10 White Plains 31:55.20

Forsyth Home Educators won the girls team competition with 47 points. South Stokes was second with 66, followed by Wheatmore at 99 at Mount Airy at 103.

Forsyth also had a runner take the top spot. Senior Sami Portman was the only runner to finish in less than 22 minutes by crossing the finish line at 21:54.85.

A pair of Surry County runners rounded out the podium. Mount Airy freshman Brooke Haynes finished second at 22:49.29, and Elkin junior Ragan Speer finished third at 23:06.40.

Only nine girls finished before the 25-minute mark. In addition to Haynes and Speer, there were three other local girls to meet this standard: South Stokes’ Hayley Fultz at 24:12.22, Mount Airy’s Emilee Corn at 24:13.06, and Surry Homeschool’s Lindsay Easter at 24:44.39.

Results for local competitors in the girls race are listed below. Results are listed by finish, name, grade, school and then time.

2 Brooke Haynes 9 Mount Airy 22:49.29

3 Ragan Speer 11 Elkin 23:06.40

6 Hayley Fultz 10 South Stokes 24:12.22

7 Emilee Corn 10 Mount Airy 24:13.06

9 Lindsay Easter 9 Surry Home E 24:44.39

10 Abby Hatley 10 East Wilkes 25:02.12

11 Annika Bell 12 East Wilkes 25:09.82

14 Rebekah Amos South Stokes 25:51.69

16 Kera Simmons 12 South Stokes 25:58.60

19 Savannah Wilson 10 South Stokes 27:06.14

22 Alyssa Davis 10 Elkin 27:16.74

23 Olivia Amos South Stokes 28:08.92

30 Lydia Jarrard 12 Surry Home E 29:10.72

31 Ali Arnder 11 Mount Airy 29:26.13

39 Chloe Andrews 10 East Wilkes 31:19.98

40 Grace Harrison 12 Elkin 31:47.63

41 Carlie Utt 11 Mount Airy 31:52.25

44 Hannah Khuri 11 Mount Airy 32:26.63

46 Maddie Gambill 9 Surry Home E 32:49.80

48 Dani Rodriguez 10 Elkin 35:40.29

49 Bella Teague 9 Elkin 35:44.66

50 Alie Gullion 10 Surry Home E 35:56.08