Cardinals complete perfect non-conference slate, soar past Wilkes Central

East Wilkes’ Brennan Arnder (15) and Levi Sadler (11) stop Wilkes Central’s Ayden Bynum for no gain. Tristan Alkire catches his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter on Friday night. Easton Martin (32) and Tristan Alkire look to wrap up Wilkes Central quarterback C.J. McGill in the second quarter of East Wilkes’ 36-16 win. Eric Adams — one of eight East Wilkes players to catch a pass on Friday — catches a 58-yard touchdown pass, in stride, in the first quarter.

MORAVIAN FALLS —East Wilkes head football coach Jonathan Wilmoth celebrated his birthday on Friday and the Cardinals gave the fifth-year head coach quite the birthday present — complete with a post-game ice bath.

With its 36-16 win against Wilkes Central at Wes Steele Stadium, East Wilkes closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule at 4-0.

It’s the first time the Cardinals went undefeated in non-conference play in five years.

“It’s awesome. I’m really proud of our kids and how they played tonight and how they’ve been playing — I can’t wait to see where this thing goes,” said Wilmoth.

Behind a balanced attack that piled up 358 yards of offense, the Cardinals outscored the Eagles by 20 points over the final three quarters.

But the Eagles (2-2) stayed in the thick of things behind the play of C.J. McGill.

Central’s senior quarterback, who accounted for close to 200 yards of offense, used a 23-yard completion to Tim Williams to set up the Eagles’ second score of the night — a 28-yard rushing touchdown by him.

McGill’s conversion pass to Anthony Graham cut East’s lead to 22-16 early in the third quarter.

After a Brody Martin 6-yard touchdown run and Hank Porter extra point made it a two-possession game after three quarters, the Eagles put forth one final rally.

Central was dealt a holding penalty and a McGill incompletion. Faced with third-and-nineteen from the Cardinal 48, the Eagles pulled off a little trickery on a reverse as McGill pitched to Noah McNeil.

But the sophomore’s pass attempt fell short and the Eagles were forced to punt.

East Wilkes would take advantage, but not without a few penalties, including one on what looked to be an Easton Martin touchdown run on fourth-and-one.

After being flagged for holding, quarterback Briggs Gentry attempted a pass to Eric Adams. Despite the senior not coming up with the reception, Wilkes Central was flagged for pass interference.

The third try on fourth down would prove to be the charm as Gentry found Tristan Alkire for a 6-yard touchdown pass.

It wouldn’t be the only time East Wilkes had multiple potential touchdowns called back on a drive.

Tied 8-8 midway through the second quarter, Brody Martin appeared to score on back-to-back offensive plays. But both were called back for holding penalties.

After Gentry found Brennan Arnder for a 10-yard completion, Gentry tossed a 10-yard touchdown strike to Alkire.

Gentry finished 12-of-17 passing for 194 yards and three scores. The senior spread the wealth too as eight different Cardinals caught at least one pass.

“They’ve got a lot of resolve and they’re believing and that’s what I’m most proud about,” said Wilmoth.

The Eagles and Cardinals traded touchdowns on their first offensive drives of the game, but in different ways.

McGill’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Jy’lik Shuford culminated a 14-play opening drive that took up almost eight minutes of clock.

The Cardinals responded in quick fashion despite the rushing game being stopped early by a motivated Eagle defense.

East Wilkes decided to go to the air and it would pay dividends as Gentry found Porter on a 10-yard pass and then hooked up with Adams, in stride, for a 58-yard touchdown strike. The senior receiver led all players with 96 receiving on three catches.

Gentry tacked on the two-point conversion to tie the game.

“Coming into the game, we talked about wanting to sustain drives and make them sustain drives,” said Wilmoth. “It just happened to work out where we happened to score fast, they gave us something and we took it; Eric got loose early and I was tickled about that.”

Easton Martin also collected a touchdown with a leg-churning 16-yard run in the second quarter.

Both East Wilkes and Wilkes Central now turn attention to conference play, which kicks off this Friday. The Eagles will open up Foothills 2A Conference play at North Surry.

The Cardinals will kick off Northwest 1A Conference play at defending conference champion Mount Airy.

East Wilkes, which received a game-high 111 rushing yards from Brody Martin (his third 100-yard rushing game this season) lost to the Granite Bears twice last fall, which included a defeat in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

“We’ve just got to work on us. We preach to our kids each week that we’re 0-0 and we’ve just got to game plan and take care of our business and hope that we’re in the game at the end of the fourth quarter,” said Wilmoth.

East Wilkes 36, Wilkes Central 16

East Wilkes 8 14 7 7 — 36

Wilkes Central 8 0 8 0 — 16

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

WC—Jy’lik Shuford 4-yard pass from C.J. McGill (McGill run) 4:35

EW—Eric Adams 58-yard pass from Briggs Gentry (Gentry run) 1:30

Second Quarter

EW—Tristan Alkire 10-yard pass from Gentry (Hank Porter kick) 6:31

EW—Easton Martin 16-yard run (Porter kick) :51

Third Quarter

WC—McGill 28-yard run (Anthony Graham pass from McGill) 9:36

EW—Brody Martin 6-yard run (Porter kick) 2:26

Fourth Quarter

EW—Alkire 6-yard pass from Gentry (Porter kick) 4:58

Individual Statistics:

East Wilkes

Rushing: Brody Martin 19-111 and 1 TD; Easton Martin 7-41 and 1 TD; Briggs Gentry 6-13; Weston Brown 1-0; Team 1-(-1).

Passing: Briggs Gentry 12-17-1 for 194 yards and 3 TD.

Receiving: Eric Adams 3-96 and 1 TD; Kaden Royal 1-25; Brody Martin 2-16; Tristan Alkire 2-16 and 2 TD; Easton Martin 1-14; Hank Porter 1-10; Brennan Arnder 1-10; Weston Brown 1-7.

Wilkes Central

Rushing: C.J. McGill 12-52 and 1 TD; Ayden Bynum 4-25; Anthony Graham 1-10; Tim Williams 1-9; Jy’lik Shuford 1-12; Team 1-(-14).

Passing: C.J. McGill 12-21-1 for 142 yards and 1 TD; Noah McNeil 0-1-0 for 0 yards.

Receiving: Anthony Graham 4-51; Noah McNeil 3-36; Tim Williams 1-23; Jy’lik Shuford 2-15 and 1 TD; Brady Scott 1-10; Hunter Wyles 1-7.