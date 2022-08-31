Golden Eagles fall to Elks 3-2

Chip Sloop Cory Smith | The News Alejandro Carmona-Hernandez Cory Smith | The News Luke McComb Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — A 77th-minute goal from Lucas Keller lifted Elkin over Surry Central on August 24.

Central built a 2-0 lead late in the first half, but Elkin began to turn momentum by striking just before the halftime whistle. The Buckin’ Elks then scored an equalizer early in the second 40-minute period.

The score was level at two apiece for more than 35 minutes before Keller broke free and netted the game-winner.

Wednesday’s victory marks Elkin’s first win over Surry Central since 2003.

“It’s the same thing that happened with Statesville: we started to goof off too much,” said Central coach Adan Garcia, referencing a match the day before.

“If we would’ve stuck to our guns like in the first half when we were moving the ball and had a lot of 1-2s…that’s where we had our success. For some reason, something happened and we gave away too many possessions in the middle, and they’ve got some speed up top so they were able to hit us on the counters. They punished us. They took the chances that they had and put them away.”

A lot went right for Surry Central in its third match of the season. The Golden Eagles’ (1-2) offense advanced up the sidelines and was putting shots on target for most of the first half. Central out-shot Elkin 11-6 in the first half, while putting nine of those shots on frame; six were saved by Elkin keeper Chip Sloop, one hit the right post and two found the back of the net.

Surry Central’s defense also held the Elks (3-1) scoreless for 38 minutes. The back line was hesitant to just boot clearances into the abyss of the midfield, instead playing a slower game and using triangle passing to advance.

Both of Central’s goals were scored with most of the Eagles already in Elkin’s defensive third. While the speedy Elks relied on counters and through balls, Surry Central took its time and widened the field. This led to both goals for the home team.

Sophomore Luke Creed broke the 0-0 tie in the 32nd minute. Freshman Alberto Talavera ripped a shot from 35 yards out that bounced off the right crossbar. While most of the players waited for Sloop to pounce on the deflection, Creed didn’t, instead opting to time his run just right so he was the only player around when the rebound rolled out of the six-yard box.

A simple redirect from Creed put the Eagles up 1-0.

Diego Sonato, another sophomore, added to the lead with a goal six minutes later.

“Honestly, everybody was talking and everybody was doing their movements off the ball [in the first half]; that’s something we’ve been working on,” Garcia said. “They’re used to being static, and I’ve told them you can’t do that at this level. They were moving off the ball, their runs were good, their through balls were good, everything that we’ve been working on was clicking.

“When they decided to go away from that is when we were punished.”

Elkin also picked its shots well. The visitors put 4-of-6 first-half shots on frame, including the team’s opening goal with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

The Buckin Elks earned a corner kick less than 30 seconds after Central’s second goal, again using its speed up front to catch the Eagles sleeping. Elkin freshman Charlie Pelkey took the corner and set junior Alejandro Lopez-Canobbio up for the goal.

The second half started with more Central offense, though the Eagles weren’t able to find the back of the net. Daniel Urquiza put a header off frame after a Cristofer Tello corner kick, and Luis Gonzalez had a shot shortly after that was deflected out for another corner.

In a flash, Elkin tied the score at 2-2. Lopez-Canobbio was left up top for the Elks while most of the team retreated to play defense. A timely clearance left Lopez-Canobbio alone on Central’s half, where he made a beeline for the opposing net and scored his second goal of the game.

Elkin had a chance to go up earlier in the second half off another counter. Pelkey send a through ball to Lopez-Canobbio, and the striker dribbled past the charging Central keeper to face a wide open net. Lopez-Canobbio skied the shot, however, to leave the game tied at two each.

Most of the second half was contested in the middle third of the field, and Surry Central only had one shot in the final 20 minutes. That shot sailed north of the crossbar by about 10 yards.

The clocked was stopped with less than four minutes left in the game after Talavera went down with an injury. Central advanced into Elkin territory off the ensuing free kick, but then Elkin made a quick counter that saw Keller run free on Central’s half.

Keller came at the goal from the right side and made it past a charging keeper. Urquiza was the last line of defense covering the near post, but Keller placed a shot out of reach to give Elkin the advantage.

Golden Eagle Cesar Guerrero made a last-minute cross to try and tie the game at 3-3, but the Elks defense cleared it and ran out the clock in the midfield.

Surry Central’s schedule doesn’t get any easier with matches against three 4A teams – Glenn, Reagan and Davie – scheduled for the week of August 29-September 2. Before taking on the trio of large schools in nonconference play, Garcia hopes the Eagles can sit down and review the past few matches to hopefully avoid similar collapses in the future.

“Tomorrow is our game film day so we can watch the last two games,” Garcia said. “It’s tough for us just to talk about it, they actually need to watch it and actually see the details we’re talking about. We’re a very detailed team, but a lot of the younger guys just aren’t used to it yet. They’re just so used to playing that middle school ball where there’s no tactics it’s just hit the ball and chase it down.”

Garcia has a positive outlook moving forward, and said he knows there is work to do on a team that has 13 underclassmen and just two seniors.

“If we can play this bad – from my point of view – and still compete, imagine what we can do when we start clicking,” he said. “We’ll get there.”

Elkin returns home on August 29 to host Gray Stone Day.

Scoring

Elkin – 1, 2 = 3

Surry Central – 2, 0 = 2

Goals: Luke Creed (SC) from Alberto Talavera assist 32’, Diego Sonato (SC) 38’, Alejandro Lopez-Canobbio (Elk) from Charlie Pelkey assist 38’ | Alejandro Lopez-Canobbio (Elk) 51’, Lucas Keller (Elk) 77’

