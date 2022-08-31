East Wilkes grounds Golden Eagles, improve to 2-0

East Wilkes’ Kaden Royal, Brennan Arnder and Brody Martin (5) bring down Surry Central’s Mason Cox. Also in the photo for the Cardinals and Golden Eagles, respectively, are Zack Helms and Clay Whitaker. Briggs Gentry, East Wilkes’ quarterback, gets a pass off as he is being tackled by Surry Central’s Clay Whitaker in the first quarter of Friday’s 35-7 win. Also in the photo for the Cardinals and Golden Eagles, respectively, are Gavin Dowell and Maddox Martin. East Wilkes’ Brody Martin, who scored three touchdowns and rushed for 113 yards in Friday’s win, looks for running room while being pursued by Surry Central’s Reid Danley in the second quarter. Also in the photo for the Cardinals is Kaden Royal.

RONDA — East Wilkes jumped out to a three-touchdown advantage at halftime and never looked back as it cruised to a 35-7 win against Surry Central on Friday night at Ebb Tharpe Field.

The win improved the Cardinals to 2-0 for the second-straight season — a feat made even more impressive since it hadn’t had back-to-back 2-0 starts in the last two decades.

East Wilkes last had back-to-back 2-0 starts to a season in 2001 and 2002, which also happened to the final two seasons under former East Wilkes head coach George Wescott.

Brody Martin highlighted the Cardinals’ offense with a trio of touchdowns, which included the final one with just over four minutes to play in the game.

But much like last Friday’s game at West Wilkes where turnovers prevented them from scoring their first touchdown until the second half, the Cardinals were prone to turnovers early.

East Wilkes turned the ball over early when Surry Central’s Brian Williams intercepted East Wilkes quarterback Briggs Gentry on the Cardinals’ second offensive possession.

However, the Golden Eagles (0-2) couldn’t capitalize and the Cardinals took advantage.

Gentry and Martin connected as Martin took a short screen pass and raced 42 yards to land just outside the red zone.

After Easton Martin rumbled 18 yards to set up first-and-goal from the Golden Eagle 3, the senior put the ball in the end zone a couple of plays later to take a 7-0 lead after Hank Porter’s extra point — his first of five PATs in the game.

Surry Central had a good chance to tie the game early in the second quarter as it moved the ball well down the field.

Williams appeared to set up first-and-goal after a 20-yard gain off a pass from Golden Eagle quarterback Mason Jewell. But the gain was brought back due to a penalty.

With a second chance, Kaden Royal and Eric Adams each came up with a big pass breakups to force a turnover on downs.

The Cardinals took the momentum from the defensive stand on their next drive as Brody Martin, who finished with 113 yards on 15 carries, had a pair of big gains and Porter hauled in a 14-yard reception to set up first-and-ten from the Surry Central 12.

Martin took care of the rest from there and concluded the drive with a 12-yard touchdown.

East Wilkes used a similar formula on their next touchdown drive, which was set up by a 28-yard reception from Adams.

After the senior rushed for a 20-yard gain, Martin added his second score of the game — from 13 yards out — to put the hosts up 21-0 at halftime. Martin added one more score on a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Brennan Arnder also scored in the game when he hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass from Gentry, who was 6-of-10- passing for 94 yards in the third quarter.

In addition to the touchdown, Easton Martin finished with nine carries for 61 yards.

The Cardinals will be back in action this Friday for the first of two-straight games against Wilkes County schools when it hosts North Wilkes.

The Golden Eagles, who travel to Surry County foe Mount Airy on Friday, scored their lone touchdown of the night in the third quarter when Eli Scott recovered a fumble.

Kickoff for both games is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.