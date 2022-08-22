Cardinals stifle Starmount in season opener

East Surry’s Brett Clayton (8) takes down the Starmount quarterback just as a pass attempt is released. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Lindann Fleming (22) continues to fly through the air after making contact with a Starmount defender. Devin Williams (4) rushed 15 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ win over Starmount. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News Kyle Zinn (11) forces a Starmount fumble that was recovered by teammate Lindann Fleming (22). JR Willoughby Photography Cardinal quarterback Folger Boaz (2) makes a sneaky pass around the outstretched arms of a Ram defender.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry won its season opener 55-7 against Starmount on Thursday.

The visiting Rams struck first and seemed to have the Cardinals figured out through the first quarter, but 55 unanswered points from the Cards – including 27 in just the second quarter – erased any doubts.

The win marks East Surry’s 10th-consecutive win in its series against Starmount.

“It’s great to be back,” said East Surry coach Trent Lowman. “There’s nowhere I’d rather play a high school football game than here at East Surry in David H. Diamont Stadium, and to get a win feels great. I’m proud of this group. They’ve put in a lot of work and had a great offseason. I’m just happy they got to begin the year like this; now, it’s time to go back to work.”

Lowman praised the leadership of his 21 seniors in the win. After facing an early deficit, the Cardinals were able to regroup and refocus late in the first quarter. East Surry then went on to put up 466 total yards while holding Starmount to 156.

The team shared the wealth in all three phases: six different players scored, 10 recorded carries or receptions, two forced turnovers and two converted PATs.

“We didn’t make any changes schematically, but I think our guys settled in and got some confidence,” Lowman said. “We narrowed down some things offensively and tried to get a little better at those things. We have a lot of work to do still. We have a lot to work on and get better at.”

Starmount’s defense came out of the gate hot by forcing a three-and-out, which was a rare occurrence for one of the 2A division’s top offenses in 2021.

The Rams played tight pass coverage forcing an incompletion, tackled a Cardinal receiver in the backfield for a loss then contained a quarterback scramble on third down.

“They did a good job of recognizing and adjusting to our formations,” Lowman said. “They are very well coached and play hard. They’ve been solid for a long time, and I expect them to have a really good year.”

Even after a booming 66-yard punt from Stephen Brantley put the Rams on their own 10 yard line, Starmount wasn’t deterred and was able to chip away at East to continually move the chains. The visitors also caught the Cardinals off-guard three times for offsides penalties as part of the 4:33 drive that covered 90 yards.

The drive concluded with QB Luke Kimmer finding AJ Pardue for a 17-yard reception.

With Starmount mounting a strong resistance to East Surry’s passing offense, the Cards adjusted and utilized more than a handful of running backs. East’s 290 yards rushing against the Rams is the team’s second-most in a game the past four seasons.

Devin Williams led the way for the Cardinals with 15 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Hayden Sammons was next with seven carries for 45 yards and a TD, Lindann Fleming also surpassed 40 yards and scored a touchdown, and Kyle Zinn rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown.

The Cards also found their footing in the passing game as the game progressed. After being held to two completions for no gain through most of the first quarter, QB Folger Boaz connected with Brantley for a 31-yard touchdown with 1:49 on the clock. This was the longest play from scrimmage by either team Thursday night.

Boaz went on to finish 16-of-25 passing for 163 yards, three touchdowns, a 2-point conversion and an interception. He also rushed eight times for 45 yards.

Colby Johnson led all receivers with six catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 1-of-2 passes for 13 yards.

Brantley added three catches for 41 yards and a TD, and Luke Brown had two catches for 17 yards to go with his touchdown grab.

Dylan Cox, Matthew Keener and Williams combined for the remaining five catches for 50 yards.

East’s defense started clicking around the same time as the offense. Starmount was held to just one first down in the second quarter, two in the third and one in the fourth.

The Rams also turned the ball over twice in the game, the first of which worked to heavily shift momentum in the Cardinals’ favor.

East Surry scored on four consecutive possessions in the first half, and the most recent of these saw Williams plug in a 4-yard run. This was followed by a Boaz-Johnson connection on the 2-point conversion as the first half was coming to a close.

Starmount’s leading back Zack Dezern, who was the Northwest 1A Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, had the ball knocked loose on the first play of the next drive and it was recovered by Fleming. East got the ball back with 52 seconds on the clock and only needed 36 to score again.

The second turnover came on the second play of the third quarter, when Williams picked off Kimmer.

Hatcher Hamm led East Surry with 10 tackles. Brett Clayton added seven tackles and a sack, and Fleming had four tackles to go with his fumble recovery.

Dezern was Starmount’s leading rusher with 12 carries for 75 yards. Pardue added three rushes for 24 yards, Zion Ramseur had two carries for 17 yards, Corey Armstrong had two carries for 15 yards, Preston Williams carried twice for five yards, Ryan Kimmer and Evan Shore each rushed once for no gain and QB Luke Kimmer was brought down behind the line of scrimmage twice for a loss of 12 yards.

Luke Kimmer completed 6-of-18 passes for 43 yards. Luke’s 17-yard TD pass to Pardue was Starmount’s only pass greater than 10 yards.

Though week one games are always tricky to game plan for, Lowman said he was happy with the result and said the team will look to tweak a few things to be ready for Mount Airy in week two.

“We have to be better at more things,” Lowman said. “We did a few things well, but we need to be cleaner and crisper in more areas than the few we were tonight.”

Scoring

Starmount – 7, 0, 0, 0 = 7

East Surry – 7, 27, 7, 14 = 55

1Q

6:03 STAR 0-7 – AJ Pardue 17-yard TD reception on Luke Kimmer pass, Alex Mora PAT

1:49 ESHS 7-7 – Stephen Brantley 31-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, Stephen Brantley PAT

2Q

9:21 ESHS 14-7 – Kyle Zinn 7-yard rush TD, Stephen Brantley PAT

4:07 ESHS 20-7 – Luke Brown 12-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, PAT blocked by AJ Pardue

0:59 ESHS 28-7 – Devin Williams 7-yard rush TD, Colby Johnson 2-point conversion reception on Folger Boaz pass

4:07 ESHS 34-7 – Colby Johnson 18-yard TD reception on Folger Boaz pass, PAT no good

3Q

2:06 ESHS 41-7 – Lindann Fleming 13-yard rush TD, Stephen Brantley PAT

4Q

9:43 ESHS 48-7 – Devin Williams 4-yard rush TD, Joshua Parker PAT

2:18 ESHS 55-7 – Hayden Sammons 4-yard rush TD, Joshua Parker PAT

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports