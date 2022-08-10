The Blue Ridge Coyotes 10u came home Champions of the NSA Season Closer at Reep Park in Hickory on July 30. The team battled hard in the heat going 3-0-1 for the day.

Callie Wayne, Willow Kennedy, and Maddie-Kate Lloyd worked hard on the mound with great support from their entire team. Willow and Preslee Ladd helped lead the team to a 6-0 win (1 hit shutout) in game 1.

The Coyote team came together and played their best defensive game in quite some time. The 2nd game ended in a tie but Callie Wayne and Maddie-Kate Lloyd pitched a good game with the assistance of Melah Cheek behind the plate and the rest of the Coyote Team.

Callie had an in the park homerun in game 2. Callie Wayne pitched in game 3 (no hitter); the game ended in a 3-1 win for the Coyotes with 1 run being scored on an error.

The championship game was tough. Several errors team wide put the Coyotes down early on in the Championship game. The Coyotes were down until they rallied in the last inning to come in with a 7-6 win over the Starz to win the championship.

Leading the Coyotes at the plate on Saturday were Lily, Willow, Callie, Sydney, and Melah. Callie Wayne was the Umpire Selected MVP for the Tournament from the Championship game. The Coyotes will be back in action for fall season in August with several tournaments planned through October.