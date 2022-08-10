Jonesville kids compete at National Martial Arts tournament

The Heinke siblings claim medals at the National Martial Arts Open Tournament at State Games of America. On left, Payten Heinke (silver medal), Izzabell Heinke (gold medal) on middle platform.

On July 30, Izzabell Heinke (age 14) and Payten Heinke (age 10) from Jonesville, competed in the National Martial Arts Open Tournament at State Games of America held in Ames, Iowa.

To be eligible to compete in the State Games of America you must place 1st, 2nd, or 3rd during the Athletes State Games. Izzabell and Payten competed in the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina June 2021 and June 2022. Both children competed and place in the BODYARMOR State Games in Martial Arts.

Izzabell Heinke won the nomination to carry the North Carolina Flag for the Parade of Athletes during Opening Ceremony at State Games of America which took place Friday, July 29.

Izzabell placed:

Gold Metal 1st: Weapons Forms

Silver Metal 2nd: Breaking

Bronze Metal 3rd: Forms

Silver Metal: Continuous Sparring

Payten placed:

Silver Metal 2nd: Weapons Form

4th Place: Breaking

Gold Metal 1st: Forms

4th Place: Continuous Sparring

Izzabell and Payten are students at Triad Martial Arts & Wrestling Academy of Lewisville training under Sensi Michele Coalson.