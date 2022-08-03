Compton earns Foothills Player of the Year honors

Cannon Doub Peyton Compton

A banner 2021-222 season helped the Forbush boy’s basketball team rake in some high honors from the Foothills 2A Athletic Conference.

Three Falcons were selected to the all-conference team as recent graduate Peyton Compton was named the league’s player of the year.

Cannon Doub and Noah Crews joined Compton on the 15-player first team. Forbush, which reached the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs, was one of three teams (North Surry and Surry Central being the others) to have three players selected,

North Surry’s Tyler Bentley was named the league’s coach of the year.

Below is a list of the all-conference selections, with Forbush athletes listed in bold:

ALL-CONFERENCE, FIRST TEAM

FORBUSH Peyton Compton (Player of the Year)

NORTH SURRY Jahreece Lynch

NORTH SURRY James McCreary

EAST SURRY Jordan Davis

FORBUSH Cannon Doub

EAST SURRY Luke Brown

WEST WILKES Jaxson Tribble

WILKES CENTRAL Spencer Leatherman

NORTH SURRY Kolby Watson

SURRY CENTRAL Dakota Mills

FORBUSH Noah Crews

WEST WILKES Carson Edmiston

NORTH WILKES Reece Cleary

SURRY CENTRAL Josh Pardue

SURRY CENTRAL Brady Edmonds

WILKES CENTRAL Kamen Smith

Coach of the Year: Tyler Bentley – North Surry