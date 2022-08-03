Compton earns Foothills Player of the Year honors

A banner 2021-222 season helped the Forbush boy’s basketball team rake in some high honors from the Foothills 2A Athletic Conference.
Three Falcons were selected to the all-conference team as recent graduate Peyton Compton was named the league’s player of the year.
Cannon Doub and Noah Crews joined Compton on the 15-player first team. Forbush, which reached the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs, was one of three teams (North Surry and Surry Central being the others) to have three players selected,
North Surry’s Tyler Bentley was named the league’s coach of the year.
Below is a list of the all-conference selections, with Forbush athletes listed in bold:
ALL-CONFERENCE, FIRST TEAM
FORBUSH Peyton Compton (Player of the Year)
NORTH SURRY Jahreece Lynch
NORTH SURRY James McCreary
EAST SURRY Jordan Davis
FORBUSH Cannon Doub
EAST SURRY Luke Brown
WEST WILKES Jaxson Tribble
WILKES CENTRAL Spencer Leatherman
NORTH SURRY Kolby Watson
SURRY CENTRAL Dakota Mills
FORBUSH Noah Crews
WEST WILKES Carson Edmiston
NORTH WILKES Reece Cleary
SURRY CENTRAL Josh Pardue
SURRY CENTRAL Brady Edmonds
WILKES CENTRAL Kamen Smith
Coach of the Year: Tyler Bentley – North Surry