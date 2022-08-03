Area lands a quintet of All-Northwest boys hoops

Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount were selected to the All-Northwest 1A Conference team for boy’s basketball.

The three schools made up a third of the 15-player field with East Wilkes and Starmount each putting a pair of players to the squad. Elkin put one player on the team.

Conference champion South Stokes had a league-high four players selected. That included the player of the year in Barry Hairston Jr. Jason Clark from the Sauras was named the league’s coach of the year.

Below is a list of the all-conference selections, with area athletes listed in bold:

ALL-CONFERENCE, FIRST TEAM

Alleghany Brock McKnight

East Wilkes Ledger Blackburn

East Wilkes Braxton Long

Elkin Cole Longworth

Mount Airy Tyler Mason

Mount Airy Brooks Sizemore

Mount Airy Zeb Stroup

North Stokes Carson Fitch

North Stokes Jamison Wood

South Stokes Jonah Fie

South Stokes Barry Hairston Jr.

South Stokes Isiah Lash

South Stokes Ethan Moran

Starmount Xavier King

Starmount Eli Wingler

Coach of the Year: Jason Clark – South Stokes

HONORABLE MENTION

Alleghany Ryan Bottomley

Alleghany Austin Love

East Wilkes Eric Adams

East Wilkes Briggs Gentry

Elkin Ethan Ford

Elkin Logan Norman

Mount Airy Caleb Reid

Mount Airy Mario Revels

North Stokes Curtis Campbell

North Stokes Treyson Mabe

South Stokes Nathaniel Sisk

South Stokes Laisen Gallimore

Starmount Zack Armstrong

Starmount Quadarius McClinton