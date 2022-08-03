Area lands a quintet of All-Northwest boys hoops

Athletes from East Wilkes, Elkin and Starmount were selected to the All-Northwest 1A Conference team for boy’s basketball.
The three schools made up a third of the 15-player field with East Wilkes and Starmount each putting a pair of players to the squad. Elkin put one player on the team.
Conference champion South Stokes had a league-high four players selected. That included the player of the year in Barry Hairston Jr. Jason Clark from the Sauras was named the league’s coach of the year.
Below is a list of the all-conference selections, with area athletes listed in bold:
ALL-CONFERENCE, FIRST TEAM
Alleghany Brock McKnight
East Wilkes Ledger Blackburn
East Wilkes Braxton Long
Elkin Cole Longworth
Mount Airy Tyler Mason
Mount Airy Brooks Sizemore
Mount Airy Zeb Stroup
North Stokes Carson Fitch
North Stokes Jamison Wood
South Stokes Jonah Fie
South Stokes Barry Hairston Jr.
South Stokes Isiah Lash
South Stokes Ethan Moran
Starmount Xavier King
Starmount Eli Wingler
Coach of the Year: Jason Clark – South Stokes
HONORABLE MENTION
Alleghany Ryan Bottomley
Alleghany Austin Love
East Wilkes Eric Adams
East Wilkes Briggs Gentry
Elkin Ethan Ford
Elkin Logan Norman
Mount Airy Caleb Reid
Mount Airy Mario Revels
North Stokes Curtis Campbell
North Stokes Treyson Mabe
South Stokes Nathaniel Sisk
South Stokes Laisen Gallimore
Starmount Zack Armstrong
Starmount Quadarius McClinton