Area softball players earn All-State honors

The East Wilkes and Starmount softball programs continue to reap the rewards of a successful 2022 season.

Seven players from the Yadkin/Elkin area were named to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association All-State team, which was officially announced this past Friday.

The seven all-state selections for the area are the most since it had nine picks back in 2015 (the most the area has had in a season since 2005 was 11 players back in 2014).

The Starmount and East Wilkes programs, both of which reached the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs, had four and three players, respectively, named to the team.

The two teams also shared the Northwest 1A Conference regular season championships.

According to the NCSCA website, high school coaches who are dues-paying members of the NCSCA nominate and vote on players for both the all-state team and the all-district teams

On heels of claiming District 7’s Co-Player of the Year and Pitcher of the year, respectively, East Wilkes’ Jayden Hutchison and Starmount’s Summer Fontana were among the few selected to the 1A all-state team.

East Wilkes’ Macie Bell and Abby Hatley, along with Starmount’s Morgan Lawson, Alli Pardue and Layken Mathis, joined the duo on the all-state squad.

Bell (Ferrum College), Fontana (Coker University) and Lawson (Guilford College) are all graduating seniors who have signed to play at the collegiate level while Pardue is also a graduating senior. Hutchison and Hatley will be a rising junior for the Lady Cardinals while Mathis will be a rising senior for the Lady Rams.

Fontana certainly shined inside the pitching circle for the Lady Rams in helping them clinch their first conference championship in 12 years.

Unofficially, she allowed just 36 earned runs in 23 games (stats from two games were not available) and struck out 211 batters. In those 23 games, she sported a 1.73 earned run average.

Lawson, who was the Lady Rams’ third baseman the majority of the season, batted a team-best .442 with 23 RBIs. Of her 34 hits, almost half of them (nine doubles, four triples and a home run) went for extra bases.

Sarah Boles, Starmount’s head softball coach, felt that the selections of Fontana, Mathis, Pardue and Lawson to the all-state team were well deserved.

It was the Lady Rams’ first all-state selections since 2018.

“I speak for our entire coaching staff and team when I say that we are beyond proud of Summer, Layken, Alli and Morgan for being selected to the 1A All-State softball team. These girls have shown incredible leadership, grit and perseverance during their high school careers,” said Boles. “They have led by example, and they have truly been difference-makers on the field. We would not have accomplished the things we did this season without them.”

Pardue, Starmount’s leadoff hitter and center fielder, batted .358 with 28 hits and included seven doubles.

As the team’s shortstop, Mathis batted .439 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. She also had 11 doubles.

“As a coach, I am even more proud of the people they are outside of softball,” Boles stated. “They are positive, Christian influences, and I have seen them grow so much spiritually and athletically over the years — the impact that they will continue to have on Starmount softball is truly special.”

East Wilkes head softball coach Derrick Hill echoed a similar sentiment for Hatley Bell and Hutchison, with latter two now two-time all-state selections.

Hill felt that, “all three were completely invested in our program.”

As the Lady Cardinals’ catcher, Hutchison — the Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year — batted .541 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs. The sophomore added 11 doubles and drew 19 walks.

“Jayden had a monster season and was a huge reason we had the success we had,” stated Hill. “She did a phenomenal job behind the plate and led our team (as well as being one of the top in North Carolina) in virtually every offensive stat. If she continues to get better, I’d hate to have to face her for two more years.”

Bell, who was East Wilkes’ second baseman batted. 406 with a pair of home runs and 39 RBIs; Hatley, the team’s shortstop, hit .386.

As East Wilkes’ table-setter, the sophomore scored 43 runs and stole 17 bases while she drew 12 walks.

“Macie did just what we expected out of our captain. Pretty much flawless defense and was 2nd to only Jayden in almost every offensive stat,” said Hill. “Macie had

essentially three walk-off hits for us. She also got the huge home run in our playoff game with Elkin in a scoreless game to break the ice for us — she will be greatly missed.

“Abby was our table setter on offense and was a terror when she gets on base, which was a lot,” added Hill. “She scored roughly 20 percent of our total runs this season – that’s an amazing stat I think.”

In addition to all-state, Bell also received one of only four scholarships that NCSCA awards each season to players in the state who are going to play in college.

Northwest 1A Conference members North Stokes and South Stokes each had one selection named all-state. Senior Brittany Mabe was selected for the Lady Vikings while junior Madison Wilson was named from the Lady Sauras.

Fellow Foothills 2A Conference member West Wilkes had four all-state selections. Sophomore Lily Proffit and freshman Madison Fletcher were selected, as were seniors Presley Dancy and Kacey Triplett.

Previous Yadkin/Elkin-area all-state softball performers since 2005

2021: Macie Bell, East Wilkes; Jayden Hutchison, East Wilkes (1A); Salem Finney, Forbush (2A).

2019: Lauren Rakes, East Wilkes (1A); Salem Finney, Forbush; Macey Rycroft, Forbush; Kayleigh Williams, Forbush (2A).

2018: Lauren Rakes, East Wilkes; Emma Green, Starmount; Kayla Vanhoy, Starmount; Kennedy Grace White, Starmount (1A); Kayleigh Williams, Forbush; Caiti Mickles, Forbush (2A).

2017: Lauren Rakes, East Wilkes; Bayle Wood, Elkin (1A); Caiti Mickles, Forbush, Kayleigh Williams, Forbush; Allison Mitchell, Forbush (2A)

2016: Lauren Rakes, East Wilkes; Olivia Bullard, East Wilkes (1A); Allison Mitchell, Forbush; Taylor Wooten, Forbush; Sydney Miller, Forbush; Logan Wood, Forbush (2A).

2015: Brandi Parks, East Wilkes; Olivia Bullard, East Wilkes; Caitlyn Macemore, East Wilkes; Kirstan Beaver, Elkin; Bayle Wood, Elkin (1A); Sydney Miller, Forbush; Logan Wood, Forbush; Taylor Wooten, Forbush; Allison Mitchell, Forbush (2A).

2014: Ashley Wagoner, East Wilkes; Kennedy Lester, East Wilkes; Brandi Parks, East Wilkes; Caitlyn Macemore, East Wilkes; Olivia Bullard, East Wilkes; Adrian Pardue, East Wilkes; Kirstan Beaver, Elkin; Cayley Shoemaker, Elkin (1A); Taylor Wooten, Forbush; Sydney Miller, Forbush; Logan Wood, Forbush (2A).

2013: Kennedy Lester, East Wilkes; Brandi Parks, East Wilkes; Ashley Wagoner, East Wilkes (1A).

2012: Kennedy Lester, East Wilkes; Payton Lyons, East Wilkes (1A); Courtney Groce, Starmount; Rachel Wagoner, Starmount; Amber Smith, Starmount (2A).

2011: Ashlee Handy, Starmount; Jessica White, Starmount (2A).

2010: Cali Baity, Forbush; Ciera Cockerham, Forbush; Leslie Long, Forbush; Chelsea Varner, Starmount; Courtney Groce, Starmount; Jessica White, Starmount; Josie Matthews, Starmount (2A).

2009: Jessica Dzeskewicz, Forbush; Taylor Smith, Forbush; Ciera Cockerham, Forbush; Jessica Hinkle, Forbush (2A).

2008: Brita Stanley, Forbush; Lyndsey Hutchens, Forbush; Lauren Harris, Forbush; Jana Matthews, Starmount (2A).

2007: Caroline Wood, Forbush; Lauren Harris, Forbush; Lyndsey Hutchens, Forbush; Jana Matthews, Starmount (2A).

2006: Lauren Harris, Forbush; Dena Eldridge (Honorable mention), Starmount (2A).

2005: Amber Shore, Starmount; Yancey Moose (Honorable Mention), Starmount (1A)