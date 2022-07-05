Free soccer training camp for boys and girls

The EHS Alumni Association with the support of the ECS School Board, EAEF (Elkin Academic Enrichment Foundation) and the EHS Athletic Association are sponsoring a free soccer camp for kids of all ages.

Two soccer players from Argentina will conduct the soccer training camp from July 18 through July 29. The soccer coaches from Argentina (Luciano and Ariel) are the sons of Dr. Nestor Oliveri (foreign exchange student and EHS alumnus, Class of 1964). Luciano was a professional soccer player having played in the World Cup, and Ariel is an advanced amateur player and teacher of physical education. Paloma, Ariel’s daughter, will assist in teaching girls and young kids. They will be working with ECS soccer coaches and the athletic director.

Camps are planned for July 18 – July 22 and July 25-July 29 for kindergarten through 5th grade from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and grades 6 through 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the EHS soccer field (Grissom stadium.) Camp is free and soccer balls will be provided.

To sign up, contact Josh Pardue, EHS Athletic Director at parduej@elkin.k12.nc.us.

Participants are not required to be an Elkin City School student to sign up for the soccer camp.