Disco Turkeys to play final Forbush ‘home’ game of season this Friday

The Carolina Disco Turkeys played three home baseball games at Forbush High School in June and won all three – beating the Statesville Owls twice and also a cricket team called the Morrisville Raptors who wanted to try their hand at baseball.

On Friday, they’ll try to finish up their series of four Forbush home games undefeated as they take on the visiting High Point-Thomasville Locos at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online or at the gate. Dudley’s Dugout Food Truck will offer local concessions on site.

For Friday’s game, Yadkin County Little League baseball players and local softball players who wear their team’s jersey receive free admission.

“We’ve had a lot of kids come cheer on the team in our recent games at Forbush and we wanted to finish up our slate of games there by inviting the youth players back out,” said Disco Turkeys co-owner and team president Greg Sullivan. “We’ve been having a lot of fun in Yadkin County and think this will be a great game for locals to come out and enjoy some great baseball and a nice game atmosphere.”

The team has played well of late under new head coach Scott Kirby, who took over the team in recent weeks. Their record climbed up to .500 at 9-9-1 following a win at the Race City Bootleggers in Mooresville on Sunday night. Players from the team play for schools like Wake Forest, Appalachian State and High Point in the springtime.

The Disco Turkeys play the majority of their home games at Winston-Salem’s Truist Stadium but have had to play select games off site this season due to having to work around the Dash’s home schedule. The team will play a 4 p.m. “home” game at the High Point Rockers’ stadium on July 4 for the same reason. “We’ve made the best of things with our off-site games we’ve needed to do and have made some great new fans,” Sullivan said. “We’re looking to give Forbush one last go for this year and hopefully go out in style.”

For more information, visit discoturkeys.com.