Legion baseball roundup: Post 123 Seniors stay in hunt for Area III title

Recent Elkin graduate Reece Hagwood went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI in Foothills’ 17-3 win over Sandy Ridge; he also scored twice and drew a pair of walks. (Photo credit: Zach Colburn)

The Foothills Post 123 American Legion baseball program has come a long way since a winless campaign four years ago.

On the strength of a 3-1 week that included a split of High Point, Foothills improved to 12-2 overall and are tied for first place in the Area III-Northern Division with Eastern Randolph, as of Monday night.

In Foothills’ 7-6 win over High Point on Friday, Post 123 rallied from a 6-2 deficit with five runs in the final two innings, punctuated by a walk-off RBI single from Logan Dowell. No Elkin players were in the lineup for the game.

Foothills traveled to High Point on Saturday night and dropped an 8-6 decision. Landon Jackson (Elkin 2021) went 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk and scored a run.

Post 123 swept Sandy Ridge last Wednesday and pounded out 16 hits in a 17-3 win in the opener. Reece Hagwood (Elkin, 2022) went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI; he also scored twice and drew a pair of walks.

Clay Whitaker (Surry Central, 2023) went 3-for-5 at the plate with seven RBIs and was a single shy of hitting for the cycle.

In the nightcap, Foothills claimed a 9-3 win with Hagwood drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance.

Post 123 returned to the field on Wednesday night with the first half of a home-and-home series with Randolph County. The two teams squared off at McCrary Park in Asheboro that night and then will play again on Thursday at East Surry High School.

Then Foothills will host the Carolina Disco Turkeys on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Mount Airy High School.

Mocksville Post 174

Mocksville finished 1-3 this past week and the week on a sour note Monday night at Mooresville with a 7-5 loss despite a strong outing on the mound from Darren Shore.

The rising Starmount senior allowed three hits and one run in five innings of work but earned a no-decision.

Post 174 teammate Christian Brown (Elkin, 2023) went 1-for-3 at the plate.

Mocksville (7-14) defeated Post 66, 7-5, on Friday night. Brown went 0-for-1 at the plate.

Shore put forth another solid effort on the mound in a 7-5 defeat against Legion power Rowan County. Shore allowed two hits and two earned runs (four total) in six innings of work but took the loss.

Brown finished 0-for-4 at the plate.

In Post 174’s first game of the week – a 13-3 loss to Kannapolis – both Brown and Major Bryant (Elkin, 2023) saw time on the mound. Brown, who went 1-for-1 at the plate with a run, pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief. Bryant, who drew a walk and scored, struck out one and did not allow a hit in 2/3 innings of relief.

Mocksville is now 4-4 in Area III South play.

Foothills Junior Post 123

Foothills split a pair of doubleheaders last week and improved to 10-9 this season heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Post 123 closed out the week on Friday night with a split of Stokes County Post 290.

Despite an 11-6 loss in the nightcap, James Steele (Elkin, 2024) put forth a solid effort at the plate with a 2-for-4 showing with a double and three runs batted in to lead Foothills.

Buckin’ Elk teammate Smith Ray (Elkin, 2024) went 1-for-3 with a run and Maecyn Brooks (Elkin, 2023) scored once while he went 0-for-3.

Ray also pitched three innings of relief as he allowed three hits and no earned runs (three total) with two walks and three strikeouts.

In the opener — an 11-8 win — Foothills put up eight runs in the first three innings, but Stokes tied the game, 8-8, after five innings, but Post 123 battled with a three runs in top of the seventh. Steele, who went 1-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs, put Foothills ahead 9-8 with an RBI single.

Ray finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and Brooks had a very productive day at the plate. He went 0-for-2 with an RBI but drew a trio of walks. Both players saw time on the mound with Brooks getting credited with the win.

Last Tuesday, Post 123 took the opener from Patrick County (Va.), 6-4, behind a 1-for-3 showing from Ray with a double and Steele finished 1-for-3.

Foothills dropped the nightcap, 9-3, despite a 1-for-2 performance from Ray with a double and a run batted in.

Caleb Morgan (Elkin, 2023) went 0-for-2 at the plate.

Mocksville-Davie Juniors

The Mocksville Davie Junior legion baseball team went 0-3 for the week and fell to 3-7 for the summer and 3-4 in Area III Junior Legion-North play.

Mocksville lost 11-5 to Concord on Saturday and lost 12-2 last Monday and 7-2 last Tuesday against Carson Junior and South Rowan, respectively.

Eli Pauca was not in the lineup in the game with Concord, but the rising Forbush sophomore saw action the other two games.

Pauca went 0-for-1 against South Row and drew a walk against Carson Junior.

Note: If anyone knows of someone who is playing on a legion team not listed below (or in a different summer baseball league, please email: zwcsports@gmail.com