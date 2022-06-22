Elkin’s McComb named Heart of a Champion

Thomas McComb, seen here kicking for the Elkin football program last fall, was one of 19 honorees recognized as a Heart of the Champion by the NCHSAA last week.

CHAPEL HILL—A total of 19 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools have been selected as winners of the “Heart of a Champion” Award for their outstanding sportsmanship, overcoming adversity, and consistently going above and beyond expectations.

The names of the student-athletes were announced on Thursday.

The recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division. North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company sponsors these awards.

One of those student-athletes recognized was recent Elkin graduate Thomas McComb.

Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2020-2021 school year, has not been ejected from any contest and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.

The students filled out an application questionnaire, and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.

“We appreciate the continued partnership with our friends at the North Carolina Farm Bureau,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “We are honored to join with Farm Bureau in recognizing this group of 19 student-athletes who have consistently demonstrated the values and traits that we want all student-athletes to learn through participation in our programs.

“Now, more than any other time, our society needs young people, like this group of award winners, who exhibit what it means to have the ‘heart of a champion’ and who are dedicated to excellence in all things.”

McComb was a five-sport varsity student-athlete with the Buckin’ Elks, participated in five school clubs, and was inducted into the National Honor Society.

During his four years at Elkin, McComb was a member of the Buckin’ Elks boys soccer, football, swimming, boys tennis, to name a few, and earned numerous all-conference honors.

Just in his senior year, the Lees-McRae soccer signee was named the Northwest 1A Conference’s Specialist of the year in football at placekicker. He was also named the Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in boy’s soccer.

According to the NCHSAA’s press release, in his quest to help underclassmen find ways to have fun, spend time safely ATOD-free, McComb founded and became president of the Mountain Biking Club.

He also stated that sports participation was instrumental in developing skills that would be crucial to succeeding in life — proper work ethic, adaptability, dependability, confidence, and respect — just to name a few.