Soccer playoffs: Lady Elks blank Bradford Prep, fall at Highlands

A banner year for the Elkin girl’s soccer team came to an end on Thursday evening in a 5-2 defeat at Highlands in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

Prior to the loss to the Lady Highlanders, the Lady Elks earned a clean-sheet victory, 2-0, over Bradford Prep on May 16 at Grissom Stadium.

Elkin concluded a successful spring at 15-4-1, a season which included the program’s first conference championship (the Northwest 1A Conference) in 13 years.

“This year was a great year and we had high expectations for the girls,” said Elkin head coach Diana McCulloch. “The playoffs were tough and the trip to highlands didn’t go the way we wanted to, but we’ve got a good group of girls coming back next year and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”

The Lady Elks started off on the right foot in their match against Bradford Prep with two goals in the first 13 minutes of the match.

Selena Islas notched the early 1-0 advantage in the sixth minute. After the senior almost made it a two-goal advantage in the 10th minute (attempt was off the cross bar), Alla Summers notched the second goal three minutes later. The senior took a nice through ball from Chandler Beals and deposited it into the goal.

Elkin’s defense did the rest to preserve the clean sheet, despite some close calls from the Lady Bears.

After several near-misses in the first half, Bradford Prep (8-7-1) had a very good chance to score off the foot of Hayden Goff. But Amani Tilley, who finished with six saves, was there to make the stop at the far right post.

Elkin outshot Bradford Prep 17-8.

Much like against the Lady Bears, Elkin collected a pair of goals in the first half, but found itself trailing early.

Hayley Borino, who led Highlands with a pair of goals, quickly gave No. 6 Highlands a 1-0 advantage in the fifth minute.

Summers collected Elkin’s first goal in the 13th minute before Mackenzie Woods put the Lady Highlanders back up a goal in the 23rd.

But Jade Bravo added the equalizer for Elkin off a corner kick in the 30th minute to tie the match at two at halftime.

Highlands, who outshot the Lady Elks 27-18, notched a trio of goals in the second half. Corino scored her second goal in the 43rd minute to put the Lady Highlanders ahead for good.

Highlands, which was scheduled to travel to No. 3 Christ the King in the third round, added insurance goals in the 50th and 73rd minutes.

Union Academy dominates East Wilkes in battle of Cardinal clubs

Fueled by a high-scoring first half, undefeated Union Academy breezed past East Wilkes for an 8-1 win in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs last Monday night in Monroe.

East Wilkes, which concluded its season at 4-14, trailed 8-0 at halftime but finally got on the scoreboard in the second half on an Alyssa Baker goal. The goal came off a Savannah Sparks assist.

Union Academy, which is now 20-0 after Thursday’s 4-1 win against Mountain Island Charter, outshot East Wilkes 29-8; Kierstin Dowell was solid in goal for East Wilkes as the senior finished with 21 saves.

Heidi Aguilar led Union’s five-goal scorers with a hat trick and Katy Cunningham added two scores of her own. Shania Coppin, who added two assists, Hannah Hyatt and Erin Figueroa each tacked on single goals. Nina Fraticelli also had a pair of assists.

Corvian Community outlasts Lady Rams in overtime

Corvian Community School pulled away Starmount in overtime for a 6-3 win last Monday night in the opening round of the NCHSAA 1A girl’s soccer playoffs.

Both the No. 25 Lady Rams and the Cardinals (9-7-1) were very even the first 80 minutes as the two teams were tied 2-2 at halftime and deadlocked at three at the end of regulation.

But in the two 10-minute overtime sessions, the No. 8 Lady Cardinals pulled away with three goals to advance to the second round. Corvian bested No. 24 Draughn in the second round, 1-0, on Thursday night. They fell to Union Academy, 3-0, in the third round on Monday evening.

Meyli Carrasco led the Lady Rams (8-12-1) with a pair of goals and Amy Ocampo also found the back of the net. Ocampo added an assist, as did Allison Vazquez.

Rachel Fuentes finished with 20 saves in the match as Corvian outshot Starmount, 26-21