Edwards leads Elks to 4 x 400 Meter Relay State Title

Elkin’s 4 x 400 relay team jumps for joy after a victory at 1A NCHSAA Track and Field Championships. (Photo courtesy of Billy Brown.) Aniya Edwards (Photo courtesy of Clarence Edwards.) East Wilkes’ Lilly Adams stands atop the podium after her winning performance in the high jump during Saturday’s NCHSAA state championships. (Photo courtesy of Beverly Adams.)

Aniya Edwards led an underclassmen delegation of Buckin’ Elk athletes to claim a first place finish in the 4 x 400 Meter Relay at the 1A NCHSAA Track and Field Championships at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro on Saturday. Lily Adams of East Wilkes also claimed a first place finish in the High Jump.

The Elkin foursome of Edwards, Alyssa Davis, Ragan Speer and Sophie Welborn posted a time 4:14.95 to edge Swain County and claim the title in the grueling heat at Truist Stadium.

“The regional meet was the first time we put this bunch of girls together,” said Elkin Head Coach Scott Wood. “We thought we might have a good chance because we had two of the top seven 400 meter runners in the state.”

“The heat and a long day in it can have an impact on your performance,” Wood continued. “Our principal allowed us to bring the girls down separately to cut down on some of the heat exhaustion potential.”

Davis opened the relay, followed by Speer and Welborn in legs two and three. Edwards anchored the relay using her closing speed to overtake Mazie Helpman of Swain County and claim victory for the Elks.

Edwards’ day at the facility was certainly the longest as she also competed and medaled in both the 100 Meter and 400 Meter Dashes. The former required preliminary heats to advance to the finals.

Edwards posted a 12.64 time in the 100 Meter Dash to finish third. She delivered a 58.24 time in the 400 Meter Dash to finish second. Davis also competed in the 400 Meter Finals and placed seventh with a time of 1:02.70.

Edwards’ gold, silver, and bronze medal performances Saturday brought the talented freshman’s track and field NCHSAA medal count to five for this school year. Edwards won titles in the 55 Meter and 500 Meter Dashes at the 1A/2A NCHSAA Indoor Championships in February.

Adams claimed victory over Cherryville’s Khya Brooks to claim her title. Both athletes cleared 5’2” but Adams had fewer scratches to give her the victory.

In the Men’s meet, Starmount’s 4 x 100 Meter Relay team of Xavier King, Quadarius McClinton, Anthony Real, and Zack Dezern placed fifth with a time of 44.61.

Girls 100 Meter Dash NCHSAA 1A

1 Lauren Tolbert 12 Highland Tec 12.45

2 Tra’Nijah Pettihomme 12 Pamlico County 12.62

3 Aniya Edwards 9 Elkin 12.64

4 Jalee Brown 9 South Stokes 12.73

5 Tai’lah Ward 10 North Rowan 12.77

Girls 400 Meter Dash NCHSAA 1A

1 1 Damyja Ortiz 12 Winston-Salem Prep 57.59

2 Aniya Edwards 9 Elkin 58.24

3 Keiarra Tutt 12 Pamlico County 59.66

4 Onyah Davis 9 Bradford Prep 1:01.91

5 Abigail Clayton 10 Albemarle 1:02.28

6 Natalie Patton 9 Mountain Island Charter 1:02.42

7 Alyssa Davis 9 Elkin 1:02.70

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay NCHSAA 1A

1 Elkin ‘A’ 4:14.95 2

1) Alyssa Davis 9 2) Ragan Speer 10

3) Sophie Welborn 10 4) Aniya Edwards 9

2 Swain County ‘A’ 4:15.46 2

1) Sienna Hackshaw 9 2) Amaya Hicks 11

3) Isabella Walker 10 4) Mazie Helpman 12

3 Mountain Island Charter School ‘A’ 4:18.24 2

1) Natalie Patton 9 2) Cadence Smith 12

3) Hannah Butlak 12 4) Ella Barwick 12

4 Lejeune ‘A’ 4:18.25 2

1) Shyanne Bryant 10 2) Abigail Brown 9

3) Amiya Winston 10 4) Paige Berthold 10

5 Union Academy ‘A’ 4:28.94 2

1) Nina Fraticelli 11 2) Isabella Falcone 12

3) Hannah Cox 10 4) Kylie Brodt 10

Girls High Jump NCHSAA 1A

1 Lilly Adams 11 East Wilkes 5-02.00

2 Khya Brooks 12 Cherryville 5-02.00

3 Janiya Ransom 9 Riverside 5-00.00

4 Isabella Ross 11 Bishop McGuiness 5-00.00

5 Kailey Green 11 Chatham Central J4-10.00