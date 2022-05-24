Creason’s walk-off propels Ironmen past East Wilkes

Kole Lambert had two hits in East Wilkes’ third-round playoff game at Cherryville. Hank Porter, who started on the mound for East Wilkes last Tuesday, allowed just two hits and one run.

East Wilkes was right on the cusp of reaching to the fourth round of the state 1A baseball playoffs — as a 27 seed no less — on Tuesday night.

Cherryville had other plans as it rallied in its final at-bat to and captured a 4-3 win in the third round of the North Carolina High school Athletic Association playoffs.

The comeback from the No. 3 Ironmen was punctuated by Tripp Creason’s two-run double with two out in the bottom of the seventh.

“It was one of the most heartbreaking losses I’ve been a part of, but I am super proud of our team and how they battled all night,” East Wilkes head coach Justin Call said. “They played some really good baseball at several points throughout the year and we played some great baseball in the playoffs.”

“Cherryville is a talented team and we were able to go toe-to-toe with them, so it is something to be proud of in that tough atmosphere.

But before the senior’s walk-off hit, the Cardinals held a 3-1 lead going into Cherryville’s last at-bat.

Hayden Durham, who was in his second inning of relief, struck out Will Heavener to start the inning and then gave up a triple to Will Fowler.

Kanon Willis made the second out of the inning but scored Heavener on a sacrifice fly to make it a one-run game.

Chase Miller was up next and popped up behind home plate. However, East Wilkes’ catcher couldn’t catch it; with another opportunity, Miller reached on an error.

Things got tighter for the Cardinals after a pitch, which set up Creason’s walk-off hit, hit Tobias Miller.

“We had two outs and no one on. The next batter popped up behind the plate to catcher, but we were unable to catch it, giving him new life. He then popped up to short stop where we dropped it and he was safe at first,” Call said about the final inning. “The next batter was hit by the pitch and they had runners on first and second. We brought Mason (Lyon) in to pitch to the next batter and on the third pitch, he cleared the bases with a line drive to the left center gap to walk it off. It was such a tough way to lose, but again I’m so proud of all our players and coaches.”

Scoreless after three-and a-half innings, No. 3 Cherryville struck in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out single from Landon Hahn.

East Wilkes, which ended its season at 12-14, responded behind a pair of key hits.

Kole Lambert, who continued a strong postseason at the plate with a team-best 2-for-3 performance, and Brody Martin both reached base on one-out singles.

After a Hank Porter flyout, Briggs Gentry tied the game with an RBI double and Brennan Arnder put the Cardinals ahead 3-1 with a two-run double.

Arnder’s hit signaled the end of the night for Cherryville’s Eli Newsome. Brayden Reynolds relieved the sophomore and induced a Ledger Blackburn pop out to end the inning.

Reynolds earned the win as he did not allow a hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of work.

East’s Porter was sharp for the most part as he struck out seven and allowed two hits and a run in 4 2/3 innings of work. He also worked around seven walks.

The junior, who received a no-decision, was pulled in the top of the fifth when he reached the NCHSAA-mandated pitch count. Durham ended up being saddled with the loss.

Despite coming up short of its first trip to the fourth round since 2015 (when it beat Cherryville as a two-seed in the third round that year), Call looked back on the season with plenty of positives.

East Wilkes — the last of the six teams from the seven-team Northwest 1A Conference to make the playoffs — was also one of three teams from the league that made the third round (South Stokes and Mount Airy being the others).

“Overall, we had a good season. We had a lot of firsts,” said Call. “We didn’t play as well as we wanted in conference, but it is such a tough conference as we showed in the playoffs.”

The Ironmen advanced to this week’s West Regional final after a 7-5 win against Uwharrie Charter on Friday night.