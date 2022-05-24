Top-seeded South Stanly ends Lady Rams’ postseason run

Layken Mathis added an RBI double in last Tuesday’s playoff game. Summer Fontana struck out 13 in a complete-game shutout for Starmount in the third round of the playoffs.

The Starmount softball team’s dream of an appearance in the 1A West Regional finals came to an end on Friday night.

And it took a 9-1 win by No. 1 Seed South Stanly to do it in the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

The No. 13 Lady Rams outscored their first three postseason opponents by a combined score of 14-0 but found themselves behind 3-0 after four innings.

An RBI triple from Kassie Swink and Emma Campbell’s RBI single accounted for the two runs scored in the third while Jacklyn Almond tacked on an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

Swink and Almond each went 2-for-3 at the plate to pace the Lady Rowdy Rebel Bulls.

Ali Glover kept Starmount off-balanced as she gave up just four hits and the first hit — a double from Morgan Lawson — didn’t occur until the third inning.

The extra-base hit also happened to be the Lady Rams’ best scoring opportunity early on. The hit advanced Bella Stewart, who drew a two-out walk in the previous at-bat.

Glover closed the door on any more scoring opportunities as she struck out Layken Mathis to end the inning. The senior picked up the win as she allowed four hits, walked three and struck out seven in a complete game to earn the win.

Aside from the third inning rally and Bayle Childress (walk) and Summer Fontana (hit by pitch) in the second inning, Starmount could only muster three base runners over the next three innings. Just one Lady Ram, Emma Frenette, reached base with on a base hit as the freshman connected on a single in the fifth.

Top-seeded South Stanly (26-3) expanded its lead to 6-0 after five complete thanks to a two-run triple from Cassidy Smith.

After the Lady Rebel Bulls tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, Starmount avoided being shutout when Peyton Howell plated Hannah Hall, who singled to lead off the seventh, with an RBI single.

But the Lady Rams couldn’t cut it any closer as they hit into a double play to end the game.

Fontana was saddled with the loss as the senior scattered 12 hits (and six earned runs) while walking and striking out two apiece in six innings of work.

Smith, Alexis Harward and Alexis Mauldin also had two hits apiece for South Stanly, which kicked off the best-of-three regional final with South Stokes on Tuesday evening.

Lady Rams blank Union Academy to advance

To get to Friday’s regional semifinal, Starmount picked up its third-straight postseason shutout with a 3-0 win at No. 12 Union Academy last Tuesday night in Monroe.

And it used a formula similar to the one from its previous two postseason wins — timely hits and stellar pitching.

Fontana supplied the stellar pitching as she fanned 13, allowed no walks and five hits in a complete-game shutout victory.

But the offense couldn’t scratch across a run despite having at least one runner in scoring position in three of the first four innings.

Starmount changed all that in the fifth after Emma Smith (single) and Alli Pardue (double) put them in scoring position with just one out. Pardue led Starmount’s nine-hit attack with a 2-for-4 performance.

One batter later, Bella Stewart broke the scoreless deadlock with an RBI groundout to score Smith and put the visitors ahead 1-0.

The Rams looked to tack on more after an intentional walk to Morgan Lawson, but Union Academy’s Gracie Hollingsworth prevented further damage as she got Layken Mathis to ground out to short to end the inning. Hollingsworth took the loss despite striking out seven and allowing two walk.

The tandem of Lawson and Mathis provided some insurance in the top of the seventh.

Following a one-out double from Stewart, Lawson doubled the lead with an RBI triple and Mathis added on another run on a double to center field.

In addition to Pardue, Mathis also finished with two hits while Childress and Paige Gryder also added base hits for the Lady Rams.

Paisley Boatright finished 2-for-3 at the plate to pace the Lady Cardinals, who finished their season at 18-6. Riley Griffin went 1-for-3 with a double.