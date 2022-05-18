Long ball, Andrews propel Lady Cardinals into 3rd round

Macie Bell homers in the fourth inning of East Wilkes’ 7-0 win over Elkin in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A softball playoffs. Payton Spicer, East Wilkes’ right fielder, hauls in a catch to retire the side in the sixth inning. Elkin’s Lexi Bray camps under a ball in the bottom of the sixth inning.

RONDA —Thursday evening’s softball playoff game between East Wilkes and Elkin looked like it would turn into a game to see which team would blink first.

And through three-and a-half innings, that was the case.

The Lady Cardinals quickly changed that thanks to a trio of home runs that led to a 7-0 win over their rivals from five miles down the road.

With the win, No. 2 East Wilkes (21-4) advanced to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs for the sixth time since 2011. It faced No. 7 Mountain Island Charter on Tuesday evening.

“I think the loss in the conference tournament championship game (to South Stokes) has refocused our kids,” said East Wilkes head coach Derrick Hill. “We didn’t play well and I hope it has shown this team that nothing is guaranteed to them. I believe we are as good as anybody when we ‘come to play!’”

Two of the Northwest 1A Conference’s top underclassmen — East Wilkes’ Chloe Andrews and Elkin’s Lily Robbins — were locked in a pitcher’s duel as both worked through some early jams thanks to their respective defenses.

Andrews, who ultimately earned the win insider the pitcher’s circle, worked around a one-out single from Kyleigh Price in the top of the first. The freshman buckled down to retire Robbins (strikeout) and Macy Lane (ground out) to end the inning.

Andrews pitched a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and just one walk.

In the bottom half of the inning, Robbins issued a leadoff walk to Abby Hatley.

The sophomore shortstop finished 2-for-3 at the plate and moved into scoring position on a passed ball.

Robbins worked out of the situation as she induced a Macie Bell lineout to Saylor Billings. The freshman second baseman then doubled off Hatley.

Both Andrews and Robbins managed to keep their respective oppositions in check, but that all changed in the bottom of the fourth and the Lady Cardinals cashed in.

First, Bell smacked a solo home run to break the scoreless deadlock. The senior joined Hatley as the Lady Cardinals’ leading hitter with two hits.

“I figured that Elkin would be pumped up and ready for us — they certainly were early on,” said Hill. “Macie’s home run was huge for us in that it relaxed our entire team and allowed the kids to catch their breath. I think we were a little tight before

that. It doesn’t surprise me coming from her because that’s how she has led this team all season by doing whatever it takes.”

Robbins retired Jayden Hutchison (fly out) and Kyleigh Lane (ground out) and it appeared the Lady Elks (15-10) would keep the damage to a minimum.

But Andrews helped out her own cause and doubled the advantage a homer. After Zoe Cheek singled, Jaylee Byrd pushed the advantage to 4-0 with a two-run blast.

Lane nearly made it a quartet of long balls in the game as the sophomore first baseman drove in two with a double off the left field fence.

“They just followed Macie’s lead from that point. Our defense was solid and Chloe was very effective in the circle,” said Hill. “Obviously, the two other home runs were huge as well but Macie’s kind of broke the ice for us and focused us on doing what we do.”

Elkin, East Wilkes cruise to first-round playoff wins

Both the East Wilkes and Elkin returned to the postseason after hiatuses last Tuesday evening and earned mercy-rule victories.

The Lady Cardinals, who missed the playoffs last spring for the first time in more than a decade, defeated Bessemer City in a shortened 18-1 win in Ronda.

Umpires called the game in the bottom of the third inning after a pitcher from Bessemer City was hit in the face by a line drive.

Making their first postseason appearance in five years, the Lady Elks went on the road and dispatched of Gray Stone Day, 18-0. The win over the Lady Knights was Elkin’s first postseason victory since 2016.

Interestingly enough both teams scored the same about of runs and had the same amount of hits in their first-round contests — 15.

For the Lady Cardinals, they quickly set the tone with a six-run first inning highlighted by a Jaylee Byrd two-run double and a Maggie Bullard RBI single.

East Wilkes then erupted for nine more runs in the bottom of the second with Zoe Cheek coming up with the big hit — a two-run single that put her team ahead 11-0.

Bell (single), Lane (double), Andrews (single) and Byrd (single) also had run-scoring base hits in the inning to push the advantage to 15-0. Lane and Andrews paced four Lady Cardinals who had multiple hits as both went 3-for-4. Lane had a pair of doubles with three runs batted in and Andrews drove in four runs.

The No. 31 Lady Yellow Jackets (3-15) scored their lone run in the top of the third off an RBI groundout from Laccy Pettry.

The tandem of Andrews, who picked up the win, and Cheek combined to allow three hits and strike out six in three innings of work.

Cheek and Byrd each finished with a pair of hits.

Much like East Wilkes, Elkin started off fast with a five-run second inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Leigha Church and punctuated by Price’s three-run homer to left field.

After scoring three times in the top of the fourth, the Lady Elks busted the game wide open with 10 runs in the fifth inning. Church, who finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the charge, pushed the advantage to 11-0 with her second two-run double of the ball game.

Maggie Tomlin, who went 2-for-4, provided the final runs of the game with a two-run double.

All nine Elkin players who batted in the game finished with at least one hit. In addition to Church and Tomlin, Price, Robbins and Leah White all finished with two hits apiece.

Robbins picked up the win inside the circle as she scattered two hits and struck out seven in five innings of work.