Tennis roundup: Elkin earns regional runner-up finish, Cardinals reach 3rd round

Elkin’s bid for its first North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A dual regional championship since 2013 came up one match short last Wednesday.

Despite the 6-3 defeat at eventual state champion Bishop McGuinness, the Buckin’ Elks were still in contention to win the regional title heading into doubles.

“While it certainly wasn’t the result we were looking for, the Elkin tennis team did finish out the season with some impressive accomplishments and wins,” said Elkin head coach Brent Poplin.

The No. 4 Villains, who defeated Voyager Academy 5-0 in Saturday’s state dual championship, clung to a 4-2 advantage at the conclusion of singles competition. Bishop returned to the state championship after it lost in the state championship the last time it was held back in 2019.

Elkin, which concluded its dual season at 14-6, stayed within striking distance on the strength of Owen Jennings and Addison Blackwelder, who earned an 8-5 win in No. 2 doubles against Bishop’s Joshua Hanflink and Evan Sturgill.

But Bishop McGuinness clinched the match, and the regional championship, with wins in No. 1 and No. 3 doubles.

Jennings followed up last weekend’s performance in the state singles tournament (the sophomore reached the state semifinals) with a win at No. 1 singles, 6-4 and 6-2, over the Villains Luca Pestana.

Blackwelder emerged victorious in No. 6 singles play, and rallied to do it.

The senior dropped the first set to Connor Whalen 2-6 but rebounded to tie the match with a 6-2 win. Blackwelder wrapped up the match with a 10-8 victory.

Bishop McGuinness (17-1) tilted the match in its favor with close wins in the lower half of the top six.

Evan Sturgill bested Elkin’s Luke McComb 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. At No. 5 singles, Grant Wilson bested Clay Sebastian 6-2, 6-4.

Joshua Hanfink and Timothy Hackman won at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, for the Villains. Hackman also teamed with Pestana with at No. 1 doubles to earn an 8-0 win over Elkin’s Thomas McComb and Jack Zamudio.

Wilson and Kasten Palmer claimed an 8-5 win in No. 3 doubles over Luke McComb and Sebastian.

Villains sweep East Wilkes in regional semifinals

Prior to last Wednesday’s regional final, Bishop McGuinness defeated another Northwest 1A Conference foe in East Wilkes with a 6-0 win in Kernersville.

Making their first appearance in the third round since 2017 (the only other time they’ve been to the third round), the Cardinals concluded their season at 15-5.

The Cardinals also had to overcome being short-handed as Braxton Long, who has spent time as the Cardinals No. 2 and No. 1 singles player, was unavailable. Weston Cook was also unavailable.

Hackman, who was named MVP of the state championship match on Saturday, defeated Luke Macemore by identical 6-0 scores at No. 3 singles.

East Wilkes’ Nathaniel Burchette (6-1, 6-2) and Cole Macemore (6-3, 6-0) dropped their matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.

Bishop’s Evan Sturgill defeated James Cook at No. 4 singles while Owen Combs (6-2, 6-2) and Levi Ferguson (6-0, 6-1) lost their singles matches at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Doubles competition was not played due to the final outcome already decided.

Despite the defeat, East Wilkes could be in good shape to be successful next spring as they’ll graduate just one senior from its 17-player roster.