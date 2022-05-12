Elkin victory in Regional Semifinal

Clay Sebastian returns a forehand at the baseline. Buckin’ Elk Thomas McComb follows through on a serve in the No. 1 doubles match against Mount Airy. Elkin’s Addison Blackwelder, right, serves during the No. 2 doubles match against Mount Airy. Blackwelder and his partner Owen Jennings, left, won 8-1 to help the Buckin’ Elks defeat Mount Airy for the first time this season.

The third time was the charm for Elkin in its dual team series against Mount Airy.

After both regular season meetings went to the Granite Bears, the Buckin’ Elks went on the road Monday to face Mount Airy in the third round of the 1A State Playoffs. Mount Airy first defeated Elkin 6-3 on March 24, then secured the Northwest 1A Conference Championship by defeating the Elks 5-4 on April 12.

Another close match went the way of the Elks this time. Elkin defeated Mount Airy 5-4 on May 9 to advance to the 1A West Regional Championship. The Buckin’ Elks set up another third meeting in the regional final, as Elkin is set to face Bishop McGuinness for a shot at the 1A State Championship.

The May 9 edition of the Bears-Elks rivalry saw Elkin win three singles matches for the first time; Mount Airy held a 4-2 advantage after singles in each of the previous two meetings. Similar to the teams’ two regular season matches, Mount Airy won the top three singles matches: No. 1 Georgie Kriek defeated Owen Jennings 6-1, 6-4, No. 2 Carson Hill defeated Thomas McComb 6-1, 6-2, and No. 3 John Juno defeated Jack Zamudio 6-0, 6-3.

In addition to the top three spots, Mount Airy won No. 6 singles in its first meeting with Elkin and No. 5 singles in the second meeting. This time, however, Elkin swept courts No. 4-No. 6: Luke McComb topped Connor Sechrist 6-4, 6-1, Clay Sebastian bested Kieran Slate 6-1, 6-1, and Addison Blackwelder defeated Martin Cooke 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4).

Just as Mount Airy won the top three singles matches in all three meetings against Elkin, the Bears also won No. 1 doubles in all three. Kriek and Hill were the victors each time, defeating Jennings and Luke McComb in the first two meetings and topping Thomas McComb and Zamudio in round three, 8-2.

Elkin slid its top singles player, Jennings, to No. 2 doubles for the playoff match. Jennings teamed with Blackwelder to defeat Juno and Dylan Tilley 8-1.

This left all eyes on No. 3 doubles where Luke McComb and Sebastian took on Cooke and Jared Pinto. Elkin took a 1-0 lead before Mount Airy won back-to-back games. Luke McComb and Sebastian responded with two-straight wins, then Mount Airy tied the game score at 3-3 behind Pinto’s serve.

Elkin won three-straight to make it 6-3. The Bears won on Pinto’s serve again to cut the lead to 6-4, but Elkin won the next two games to seal the victory.

Mount Airy’s season ends at 15-5 overall. Monday’s loss was the Bears’ only defeat at the hands of a fellow 1A team.

Elkin improves to 14-5 with the playoff victory. The Elks will need another strong performance to get past Bishop McGuinness (15-1), who previously defeated Elkin 7-2 on March 30.

