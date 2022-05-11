Softball roundup: Lady Sauras topple East Wilkes in tournament final, Elkin and Starmount fall in semifinals

The East Wilkes softball team, which finished runner-up in the Northwest 1A Conference tournament, won a share of the regular season championship for the Spring 2022 season.

As cliché’ as it may be, third time was the charm for South Stokes in both the finals and semifinals of the Northwest 1A Conference softball tournament.

The Lady Sauras knocked off co-conference champions Starmount and East Wilkes in the tournament semifinals (8-3) and finals (13-2), respectively, to win the tournament championship on Thursday night at Mount Airy High School.

Number-three seed South Stokes lost twice to both the Lady Cardinals and Lady Rams during the regular season.

In the finals, which ended after five innings via the mercy rule, the Lady Sauras quickly took control with five runs in the first, highlighted by two-run double from Zaylie Overby.

But the top-seeded Lady Cardinals (19-4) got two of the runs back in the bottom of the first.

After a leadoff double from Abby Hatley, the sophomore scored when Kali Cook reached on an error.

Macie Bell cut the deficit to 5-2 with an RBI double before Madison Wilson settled down and struck out two of the next three batters to end the inning.

Hatley (3-for-3) and Bell (2-for-3) — East Wilkes’ leadoff and No. 2 hitters —accounted for five of the team’s six hits in the ball game.

South Stokes, which improved to 17-6, added another run in the second and then four more in the third to stretch the lead to 10-2.

Sydney Patterson, who went 2-for-3 at the plate, provided the punctuation mark in the fifth inning when she belted a three-run homer.

Wilson paced the Lady Sauras with a 3-for-4 showing. In addition to Patterson, four other South Stokes players finished with two hits apiece.

Chloe Andrews, who took the loss inside the pitcher’s circle, had the Lady Cardinals’ only other hit in the game.

East Wilkes garnered the No. 2 seed for the upcoming North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs. The Lady Cardinals hosted No. 31 Bessemer City on Tuesday in Ronda.

The winner will face either No. 18 Elkin or No. 15 Gray Stone Day in the second round, which is scheduled for Friday.

Lady Cardinals shut down Elkin, advance to finals

Behind a pair of strong arms, East Wilkes punched its ticket to the conference title game with a 7-1 win.

Andrews picked up the win as she and Zoe Cheek held the Lady Elks to one run and no walks. Andrews pitched four scoreless innings as the freshman allowed four hits and no runs with three strikeouts. She also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a pair of runs batted in.

Cheek allowed two hits and a run with three strikeouts in three innings of work.

The Lady Cardinals held a 5-0 lead after three innings. Bell highlighted the early innings with a two-run double in the first and Jaylee Byrd added an RBI double in the second.

Andrews pushed the advantage to five with RBI single center field.

Leah White, who along with Macy Lane paced No. 4 Elkin with a 2-for-3 performance, cut the deficit to 5-1 with an RBI single in the fourth.

Andrews (RBI single) and Byrd (RBI groundout) added run-scoring hits in the bottom of the fifth.

In addition to Andrews and Byrd, Bell, Cheek, Kyleigh Lane and Jayden Hutchison all finished with one hit apiece.

Kyleigh Price and Maggie Tomlin each finished with a hit apiece for Elkin (14-9). Lily Robbins took the loss as she allowed seven hits and seven runs and struck out four in a complete game.

Late insurance runs surge South Stokes into finals

The Lady Sauras broke open a close game with five runs in the top of the seventh to upend Starmount in the conference tournament semifinals last Wednesday at Mount Airy.

The second-seeded Lady Rams jumped out to a 2-1 lead after one behind an RBI triple from Morgan Lawson and a Layken Mathis RBI single.

South Stokes battled back to a 3-2 advantage after four innings and then busted the game open in the top of the seventh.

Emily Mitchell highlighted the inning with a two-run double and Tessa Brim and Ryleigh Pinnix added RBI singles to extend the lead to six.

No Lady Ram had multiple hit but Paige Gryder added an RBI double. Emma Smith, Allie Pardue and Baylee Childress each had base hits in the game.

Rebecca Amos went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Sauras. Brim and Emily Mitchell added two hits apiece.

Starmount earned the No. 13 seed for the state playoffs and hosted No. 20 Cherokee on Tuesday. Should the Lady Rams win, they would face No. 4 Mountain Heritage or No. 29 North Carolina Leadership Academy in the second round

First-round action

Both Elkin and Starmount picked up first round wins last Monday as the Lady Elks claimed a 7-0 win over Mount Airy and the Lady Rams mercy-ruled Alleghany, 11-1, to advance to the semifinals.

Against the Lady Trojans, Starmount utilized strong pitching from Summer Fontana and efficient hitting to earn the win.

The Lady Rams had just six hits in the game (and drew eight walks), but five of them went for extra bases. Mathis, who had one of two triples and a double, went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Lawson also had a three-bagger.

Childress and Smith doubled in the game.

Fontana earned the win inside the circle as the senior struck out nine and allowed two hits in five innings of work.

In Elkin’s first-round win, Robbins fanned a dozen and allowed just one hit with three walks in a complete-game shutout. The sophomore lefty went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Lane aided Robbins with a 2-for-3 showing and Leigha Church went 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Josie Hoyle went 1-for-3 with a double.