Lady Elks sink South Stokes in overtime, remain in conference title picture

Lydia Teachey, who scored Elkin’s first goal, tries to keep the ball inbounds during the first half of Thursday’s overtime victory. Selena Islas, who scored the game-winning goal on Thursday, passes the ball while being defended by South Stokes’ Kera Simmons (2) and Jenna Rayburn.

The Elkin girl’s soccer team finds themselves in very good shape heading into the final week of the regular season.

With their 2-1 overtime victory over South Stokes on Thursday evening at Grissom Stadium, the Lady Elks not only rebounded from a tough loss to Mount Airy two days earlier, but kept hopes of a Northwest 1A Conference championship alive.

The win was also significant for Elkin’s postseason chances as the North Carolina High Athletic Association automatically awards two bids to the seven-team league.

The Lady Granite Bears currently hold a one-match lead over the Lady Elks and Lady Sauras with one league match remaining. Mount Airy and South Stokes will square off on Thursday in the Granite City.

Elkin (13-3-1, 9-2) held a 1-0 lead at halftime on the strength of a goal from Lydia Teachey.

The Lady Elks maintained the advantage until Jenna Shotton’s notched the equalizer in the second half. Abby Tilley assisted on the score.

The two teams remained tied through the remainder of regulation and after the first 10-minute session of overtime.

But Selena Islas delivered match-deciding goal in the second overtime to move Elkin back into a tie for second place with the Lady Sauras.

After Elkin’s 6-1 win at last-place North Stokes on Monday, it closes out the regular season at home against East Wilkes on Wednesday.

The Lady Elks could at least clinch the league’s second automatic bid with a win, regardless of what happens in the match between Mount Airy and South Stokes.

If the Lady Sauras, who bested Mount Airy in Walnut Cove back on April 29, win on Thursday, then there would be a three-way tie for the conference championship.

Should the Lady Granite Bears emerge victorious, then Elkin and South Stokes will finished tied for second but the Lady Elks swept the regular-season series, which could serve as a tiebreaker as to which team earns the league’s second bid.