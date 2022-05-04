Soccer roundup: Lady Elks best East Wilkes and Starmount, ascend to top of conference standings

Forbush’s Sarah Owens scored five goals in two matches this past week. Madison Spicer, seen here alongside Elkin teammate Maggie Hall, collected a hat trick in the Lady Elks’ win over Starmount last Tuesday.

Elkin’s girls soccer club took care of business ahead of a key tilt on Tuesday with three Northwest 1A Conference wins this past week.

The week culminated with a 2-1 win against East Wilkes on Friday evening at Grissom Stadium.

With the win, coupled with South Stokes’ 3-2 win over Mount Airy in overtime, the Lady Elks are in a three-way tie for first place at 7-1 in Northwest 1A Conference play.

Elkin hosted previously unbeaten Mount Airy on Tuesday and then host South Stokes on Thursday.

Prior to Friday’s match, the Lady Buckin’ Elks earned a 9-2 win on Tuesday against Starmount and a 10-2 win at Alleghany on Thursday.

Against the Lady Rams, four different Elkin players recorded goals, but it was a pair of underclassmen who spearheaded the offense.

Freshman Alla Summers notched four goals and sophomore Madison Spicer recorded a hat trick in the winning effort. The four scores from Summers gives her 18 goals, which leads the Lady Elks, according to MaxPreps.

Seniors Selena Islas and Chandler Beals also scored in the match.

Meyli Carrasco and Allison Vazquez scored goals to lead the Rams (6-9-1, 3-6), who also dropped a 9-0 decision at South Stokes on Thursday.

As a challenging week awaits Elkin, Starmount will look to get back on track with pair of home matches. The Lady Rams hosted Alleghany on Tuesday and then host East Wilkes on Thursday.

Forbush splits against Wilkes County teams

The Wilkes Central girls soccer club earned no worse than a share of the Foothills 2A Conference championship with a 4-1 win against the Lady Falcons on Friday evening in East Bend.

Forbush (10-5, 8-2) came out of the gates strong and held a 1-0 advantage at halftime behind a goal from Sarah Owens, off an Emma Cheek assist.

But the Lady Eagles (14-3, 10-0) roared back in the second half to tie the match; then they took control in the first overtime with a trio of goals for the win.

University of Arkansas-signee Zoe Susi led the way for Wilkes Central with a hat trick and Addy Nichols added a goal.

The Lady Falcons earned a split for the week with a 9-0 win against North Wilkes last Tuesday.

Owens started off a productive week with four goals and Cheek added a hat trick in the winning effort.

Katherine Padilla and Lindlea Huttar added goals for Forbush, which closes out this coming week on Wednesday when it travels to West Wilkes.

Skylar Southern assisted on a pair of goals and Skylar Southard added an assist.