Elkin roundup: Robbins walks off in softball win, Saura baseball blanks Buckin’ Elks

The Elkin softball team finished off its regular season in grand fashion on Friday night thanks to Lily Robbins.

The sophomore did a little bit of everything in the Lady Elks’ 3-2 win over South Stokes in 10 innings on Friday night at Crater Park.

Elkin ended its regular season in a tie with the Lady Sauras for the third place in the Northwest 1A Conference — its highest finish in six years.

The Lady Elks finished tied for second with Wilkes Central back in the old Mountain Valley 1A/2A Athletic Conference back in 2016. The 13 wins are also the most since it won 16 that same season (10 conference wins).

Tied 2-2 at the end of regulation, Josie Hoyle drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the tenth and Kyleigh Price, who went 4-for-5 at the plate, moved Hoyle into scoring position with a single.

That’s when Robbins, who had been hitless in previous four plate appearances, drove home the winning run with a line-drive single to center field that scored Hoyle.

Robbins finished 1-for-4 at the plate and also earned the win on the mound. She struck out 16 and allowed five hits (and one earned run) with no walks in 10 innings of work.

The two teams played even through the game’s first three innings. Elkin picked up its two runs courtesy of a Leah White RBI double in the second inning and a sacrifice fly from Robbins in the bottom of the third that scored Price.

After the sacrifice fly, Elkin mustered just two hits the remainder of regulation. Macy Lane accounted for both hits with a single in the third inning and another one in the sixth.

South Stokes (14-6, 7-5) nearly took the lead again in the top of the seventh after a lead-off double.

But Robbins then struck out the two South Stokes batters and induced a groundout to Allison Wells at first base.

Elkin also had a chance to win the game in the first extra frame after Price reached on a one-out single and Robbins drew a walk.

But the potential rally was squashed when Lane hit into an inning-ending double play.

Prior to Friday, Elkin earned a 5-1 win against Mount Airy on Wednesday evening. Hoyle led Elkin at the plate as she went 2-for-3 with a double and Price finished 1-for-2 with a home run.

Leigha Church went 1-for-3 with a double and one run batted in.

Robbins took the win on the mound as the lefty allowed six hits and one walk with 15 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Sydney Seagraves finished 2-for-3 for the Lady Bears, who finished the regular season at 4-14 overall and 4-8 in conference.

South Stokes arms dominate Buckin’ Elks

The pitching duo of South Stokes’ Connor Young and Maddox Nelson powered the Sauras to a pair of 8-0 victories against Elkin this past week.

With the losses, the Buckin’ Elks conclude the regular season at 6-15 and 1-11 in league play.

Last Monday, Young allowed just one hit — a single by Ethan Ford in the top of the first — and struck out seven. Logan Norman and Noah Flynt were the only other Buckin’ Elks to reach base as Norman drew a leadoff walk in the third and Flynt reached on a fielder’s choice.

Maecyn Brooks took the loss on the mound as he allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Christian Brown fared somewhat better on the mound — he did not allow an earned run (allowed two over) and a pair of hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Friday night, Nelson struck out 13 and allowed two hits in a one-hit shutout.

Caleb Morgan had Elkin’s lone base hit when he doubled in the fifth inning. Teammates Beau Callahan and Brooks each drew walks.

Callahan took the loss on the mound as he allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with three strikeouts in four innings.

Elkin opened up this week’s Northwest Conference tournament as the No. 7 seed and dropped a 5-2 decision No. 2 Mount Airy on Monday evening.

The Granite Bears advanced to the semifinals, which are scheduled for Wednesday at Elkin High School.