Lady Cardinals send out seniors on high note

Jordyn Bailey, one of four East Wilkes recognized prior to the match, performs a free kick against North Stokes’ Ahnna L’Ecurey and Lacy Hester in the second half. East Wilkes goalkeeper Kierstin Dowell collects one of her eight saves in Thursday’s win over North Stokes.

RONDA — For the second time this spring, East Wilkes earned a season sweep of a team nicknamed the Vikings in girl’s soccer.

This time is was North Stokes, which East Wilkes defeated 5-0 on Thursday evening at Ebb Tharpe Field.

The Lady Cardinals, which is now 2-6 in Northwest 1A Conference matches, earned a season sweep earlier this season against the North Wilkes Lady Vikings.

After being shutout 5-0 against Alleghany on Tuesday, East Wilkes bounced back as it set a season-high for goals.

The match also sent out seniors Kierstin Dowell, Ana Aguilar, Jordyn Bailey and Kimberly Trinidad on a high note.

North Stokes (1-12, 0-10) had a good opportunity to get on the scoreboard in half in the 12th minute when put a shot on goal. But Dowell corralled the shot attempt for one of her eight saves in the match.

Fifteen minutes later, fellow senior Trinidad found the back of the net to give East Wilkes a 3-0 advantage going into halftime.

But the best performance of the match belonged to Alyssa Baker.

The junior scored four times in the match and started the Lady Cardinals (4-12) off on the right foot as she took the faceoff pass and raced down the pitch.

She then put the first shot on goal past North Stokes goalkeeper Tela Wright in the opening minute.

After adding a second first-half goal in the 11th minute, Baker found herself on a breakaway in the 46th minute, and slipped the shot past Wright.

Baker added her fourth goal of the match in the 54th minute when scored off an assist from teammate Maggie Reece — one of three from the freshman. Savannah Sparks and Trinidad also had assists.

The Lady Cardinals held a 23-8 shots advantage in the win.

After its 2-1 defeat against Elkin on Friday, East Wilkes travels to Starmount on Thursday.