Rams sweep East Wilkes in regular-season finale

East Wilkes’ Hayden Durham connects on an RBI single in the fourth inning on Friday. Darren Shore, seen here pitching in the fifth inning, picked up on the mound on Friday night.

BOONVILLE — Strong starting pitching and big offensive innings helped lead the Starmount baseball team to a season sweep of East Wilkes, which included an 11-1 win on Friday night.

The wins helped the Rams claim third place in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 7-5 league mark; they finished 9-13 overall. Starmount also closed out the regular season by winning four of its last five.

Darren Shore provided the strong pitching on Friday as he allowed four hits, four walks and struck out five in six innings of work to earn the win.

The Rams backed the junior with single runs in the first, third and fourth innings. Xavier Martin scored on an error in the first and Mason Moxley, who led Starmount with two hits on Friday, drove in a run with a double in the third.

After Hayden Durham cut Starmount’s led in half with an RBI single in the top of the fourth, Shore made it 3-1 after four when he scored on a passed ball.

Zack Armstrong (RBI double) and Shore (RBI single) helped the Rams open the floodgates in the bottom of the fifth.

Austen Jones drove in Armstrong and Shore with a double and the senior scored when a pitch hit Moxley.

Starmount loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth and pushed the lead to 10-1 as Shore scored when Nohr Issa drew a bases loaded walk.

Brady Fann then hit into fielder’s choice where Issa was forced out. But Jones came around to score the deciding run to end the game via mercy rule.

Starmount only had six hits in the game, which included four doubles. But the Rams took advantage of 12 walks.

In addition to Durham, Brody Martin, Kole Lambert and Ledger Blackburn all had hits for the Cardinals (10-13, 3-9).

Hank Porter took the loss as he allowed five runs and three hits in four innings of work. The junior walked seven and struck out five.

Earlier in the week, Ryan Kimmer tossed a two-hit complete game in Starmount’s 9-1 win at East Wilkes last Tuesday.

The junior did not walk a batter and struck out five; he also received some early run support with a run apiece in the first and second innings.

Kimmer helped out his own cause as he plated Armstrong when a pitch hit him for the first of five runs in the top of the fourth.

Fann, who went 4-for-4 with three runs batted in, added an RBI single and Moxley pushed the lead to 7-0 with a two-run single.

The Cardinals finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Lambert scored Durham with an RBI groundout.

Jackson Craver tacked on an RBI single in the sixth to put the lead to 8-1.

Mason Lyon took the loss for East Wilkes as he scattered nine hits and seven runs in five innings of work. Durham and Blackburn had the Cardinals’ lone hit in the game.

In addition to Fann, Kimmer and Armstong had two hits apiece for the Rams, who defeated the Cardinals, 12-8, in the opening round of the conference tournament on Monday night.

The Rams advanced to the semifinals, which are scheduled for Wednesday at Elkin. The finals are scheduled for Friday. (Look for full recap in the May 11 edition of The Elkin Tribune)

Despite the league losses, East Wilkes managed to put one in the win column last week thanks to a 9-8 victory over West Wilkes on Wednesday night.

It was the Cardinals’ first win over their county foe in five years and first regular season win over the Blackhawks since 2016.

Brody Martin led the way at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance; Blackburn, Porter and Brennan Arnder all finished with two hits apiece. Durham, Tyler Mash and Briggs Gentry had one hit apiece.

Four Cardinal pitchers held West Wilkes (11-12) to just a pair of earned runs.

Durham picked up the win as he allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts in three innings of work. Porter pitched the last two-thirds of the seventh to earn the save.