East Wilkes, Starmount share Northwest 1A crown

East Wilkes catcher Jayden Hutchison, who homered in the first inning, tags out Starmount’s Hannah Hall at home plate to end the fifth inning of the Lady Cardinals’ 2-0 win on Friday evening. Zach Colburn East Wilkes players pose for a team pic after the Lady Cardinals’ win on Friday evening to capture a share of the Northwest 1A Conference championship. (Photo courtesy of Nina Cheek) Starmount’s Emma Smith and Paige Gryder congratulate pitcher Summer Fontana after the senior struck out Kyleigh Lane to end the fifth inning. Zach Colburn

BOONVILLE — East Wilkes head softball coach Derrick Hill knew what the key would be to gaining the upper hand on Friday evening at Starmount.

The Lady Cardinals heeded the words of their skipper and the end result earned them a share of the Northwest 1A Conference championship thanks to a 2-0 win over the Lady Rams.

“I told them that we need to score first, preferably in the first inning; put them behind and see how they react to it because I don’t they’ve been behind in a conference game except for once,” said Hill. “I felt like whoever scored first might win and that’s what happened.

“The conference title is big for the school, big for these kids and they know that they can play with anybody; I’m just so proud of them but we’re not done yet.”

East Wilkes, which earned its 18th win of the spring, shared the crown with Starmount, which had clinched no worse than a share with its 9-0 win against Alleghany last Tuesday.

Both teams ended multi-year droughts of hoisting a conference championship with its respective wins.

The Lady Cardinals (18-3, 11-1) earned their first conference championship in seven years and it was first for Hill, who took over the program prior to the 2016 season.

For Starmount head coach Sarah Boles, who is in her ninth season with the Lady Rams (17-2, 11-1), it is the program’s first league since 2010. Both teams won their titles as members of the former Mountain Valley 1A/2A Athletic Conference.

“This has been a special group; they’ve worked extremely hard all season. We knew this was going to be a game that was going to be a battle from the first inning on and I have to give to East Wilkes — they played extremely hard and their defense was solid,” said Boles. “They took advantage of situations where they could be successful with good pitches and manufacture runs early on.

“Offensively, we didn’t produce; we had several hits, but we couldn’t put things together when we needed to in order to score runs,” added Boles. “Now the challenge is to bounce back and come into the conference tournament strong and same for going into the playoffs.”

All the offense East Wilkes turned out to need came in the opening frame in the form of a two-run homer from Jayden Hutchison. It was the sophomore’s 11th long ball of the spring.

Both teams had multiple opportunities to plate runs as they combined to strand 16 base runners.

The Lady Cardinals, who stranded nine in the game, left runners in scoring position in five of the next six innings.

Summer Fontana, Starmount’s starting pitcher, and the rest of the Lady Rams defense worked around the jams.

The senior found herself in a difficult position in the top of the fifth after singles from Peyton Mastin and Abby Hatley and a bunt that went for an infield single from Kali Cook.

Fontana then struck out Macie Bell and forced Hutchinson to pop out to Paige Gryder. Kyleigh Lane battled Fontana to a full-count and then fouled off four in a row before she struck out to end the threat.

“Summer battled all game. There were multiple situations where there were no outs, bases loaded or two runners on and she just kept working; her leadership has shown and been huge this whole season,” said Boles. “She’s been a leader and she’s been one who we’ve look to help get us out of tough spots and she proved that time and time again tonight.”

Starmount put runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth on Hannah Hall’s fielder’s choice and an Allie Pardue single.

With two outs, Bella Stewart grounded a hard single to center field. As Hall headed for home, Cook threw a missile home to Hutchison, who tagged out Hall to end the inning.

The Lady Rams looked to force extras in their final at-bat after a Baylee Childress single and Hall bunting Childress into scoring position.

Mastin came up with the big defensive play this time as she snagged a line out off the bat of Gryder.

“That was big because that just squelched their momentum — it was a heck of a play. Because they may have very well scored another one in that inning if they get that one,” said Hill about Cook’s play in the fifth. “Then you have the little foul ball catch that (Peyton Mastin) made at third base was a big play too. That gave them two outs but they’ve got a runner on but they’re either going to have to hit a two-run homer or get a couple of base hits to score two.”

Zoe Cheek, who alternated inside the circle with Chloe Andrews on Friday, then induced a Pardue ground out to Bell at second base to end the game.

Cheek picked up the win as she allowed three hits and didn’t walk a batter in three innings. Andrews allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter in four innings to earn the save.

“I’m very proud of both of my pitchers. We had a plan coming over here because Chloe started the last time (April 6) and they hit two home runs off her and went up in the fourth inning; then

I put Zoe in and they didn’t hit the ball the rest of the game,” said Hill. “We decided to throw them a change-up and they both did phenomenal tonight, especially for both of them to be freshmen.”

For Starmount, which saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end Friday, Pardue (double) and Childress had two hits apiece.

Fontana, who finished 1-for-3 at the plate, took the loss inside the circle as she went the distance inside the circle, walked two and struck out five.

Both teams will now turn their attention to this week’s conference tournament, which started on Monday at the higher seeds. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday, respectively. They’ll take place at Mount Airy.

East Wilkes won the coin flip to determine which team received the first-round bye and will face Elkin on Wednesday. The Lady Elks earned a 7-0 win over the Lady Granite Bears.

Starmount bested Alleghany in its tournament opener, 11-1, on Monday evening to advance.