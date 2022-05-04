Tennis Roundup: East Wilkes, Elkin advance in dual playoffs

Both the East Wilkes and Elkin boys tennis squads hit the road for the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

And both the Cardinals and Buckin’ Elks returned home last Wednesday with wins to advance in the 1A dual playoffs.

Elkin upended Draughn for a 9-0 win in Valdese while No. 9 seed East Wilkes knocked off No. 8 Cornerstone Charter School, 5-1, at Greensboro Dudley.

Results from the Cardinals’ win were not posted at press time. East Wilkes faced No. 1 seed Piedmont Community (6-1) in the second round on Tuesday. The winner will face either No. 5 Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy or No. 4 Bishop McGuinness next Monday.

The Buckin’ Elks received more good news this past weekend as a trio of players — Owen Jennings, Luke McComb and Clay Sebastian — qualified for the NCHSAA individual state tournament this coming weekend. Action will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday at Cary Tennis Park.

Jennings, a sophomore, won the 1A regional singles championship during the Western Regional tournament at Elkin Tennis Park. McComb, a sophomore and Sebastian, a senior, finished fourth in the 1A regional doubles tournament.

Jennings will face Bear Grass Charter’s Ethan Clemmer in the opening round. McComb and Sebastian will face Chatham Central’s Landon Hackney and Jacob Gilliland in first round.

In duals action, the No. 10 Buckin’ Elks quickly set the tone last Wednesday behind a straight 6-0 win by Addison Blackwelder over Zaydin Pritchard at No. 5 singles.

Jennings bested Corey Powell at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0. Thomas McComb (6-0, 6-3 over Ryan Williams) and Sebastian (6-0, 6-1 over Ben Zimmer) at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

Jack Zamduio was victorious at No. 3 against Brandon Longhurst 6-1, 6-1. Silas Shore rounded out singles play with a 6-2, 7-5 win against Daylin Pritchard.

Thomas McComb and Zamudio were victorious 8-5 at No. 1 doubles. Sebastian and Chip Sloop won, 8-1, at No. 2 doubles.

Blackwelder and Nolan Stainback claimed victory at No. 3 doubles, 8-1.

Elkin (12-5) traveled to No. 2 Uwharrie Charter (12-0) on Tuesday. The winner will face either No. 6 Mount Airy or No. 3 South Stanly in the third round.