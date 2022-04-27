NW1A Conference Tennis results

Luke Macemore won his first round match for East Wilkes during last week’s Northwest Conference tournament. (Photo Credit: Zach Colburn)

Singles and doubles champions were crowned at the 2021-22 Northwest 1A Conference Boys Tennis Tournament held April 19-20.

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks won both the singles and doubles titles, and also earned three of the conference’s six qualifying spots for the 1A West Regional Championship Tournament; two doubles teams and one singles competitor. Mount Airy had two of the remaining three spots – consisting of one singles competitor and one doubles team – and the final qualifying spot went to a singles player from East Wilkes.

The top three finishers in each bracket qualified for regionals. This is a change from previous years when the top four of each bracket would advance to the regional competition.

In singles: Elkin’s Owen Jennings finished first, Mount Airy’s Georgie Kriek finished second and East Wilkes’ Braxton Long took third.

In doubles: Elkin’s team of Luke McComb and Clay Sebastian finished first, Elkin’s Thomas McComb and Jack Zamudio finished second, and Mount Airy’s Martin Cooke and Jared Pinto finished third.

Mount Airy swept the conference’s top regular season honors. Kriek was named NW1A Player of the Year for finishing the going 10-0 in singles and 10-0 in doubles against conference teams during the regular season. Luke Graham was named Coach of the Year after guiding the team to the NW1A Championship with an undefeated 10-0 record

Singles

Kriek and Jennings entered the singles tournament as the top two seeds. In the regular season, Kriek went 10-0 in the conference and Jennings went 8-2. Jennings’ only conference singles losses came against Kriek.

Kriek opened the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over a Starmount player (no Starmount roster listed on MaxPreps), then reached the championship by defeating East Wilkes’ Long 6-0, 7-5.

On the bottom half of the bracket: Jennings defeated South Stokes’ Cohen Boak 6-0, 6-0, and Mount Airy’s Carson Hill defeated East Wilkes’ Luke Macemore 6-1, 6-3. Jennings topped Hill 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the championship.

Jennings became the first NW1A player to defeat Kriek in singles by winning the championship 6-4, 6-1.

Hill and Long went three sets in the consolation finals. Long won the first set 6-2, Hill took the second set 6-3 and Long won the third set 6-2.

Doubles

Zamudio and Thomas McComb defeated East Wilkes’ James Cook and Weston Cook 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, then topped Mount Airy’s John Juno and Dylan Tilley 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in the semifinals. Juno and Tilley had reached the semifinal round by beating South Stokes’ Wyatt Simmons and Ian Clark 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinal round.

The bottom half of the bracket also saw teams from Mount Airy and Elkin advance to the semifinal.

Cooke and Pinto defeated South Stokes’ Nick Leophard and Noah Leophard 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round, then beat East Wilkes’ Cole Macemore and Nathaniel Burchette 6-4, 6-0.

Elkin’s Sebastian and Luke McComb beat a Starmount doubles team (no Starmount roster listed on MaxPreps) in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-1, then topped Cooke and Pinto in the semis 6-1, 6-3.

Sebastian and Luke McComb defeated Elkin teammates Zamudio and Thomas McComb 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to win the NW1A doubles title.

