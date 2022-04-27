Stewart, Childress deliver for Lady Rams in extra-inning victory over Elkin

Starmount fans braved the cooler weather in the later innings to watch their Lady Rams earn the win last Tuesday. Starmount’s Baylee Childress connects on an RBI single in the seventh inning Tuesday evening to force extra innings. Lily Robbins, seen here in Elkin’s game with Starmount, tossed a no-hitter in the Lady Elks’ 5-0 over Alleghany on Friday night. Elkin’s Macy Lane, who had two hits on Tuesday, drives in a run with a double in the fifth inning.

BOONVILLE — The seven-game winning streak that Starmount’s softball team had built over the past month was in serious jeopardy of ending last Tuesday evening.

But thanks to a late-game rally, the Lady Rams pulled off a 9-8 victory over Elkin in extra innings to remain undefeated in Northwest 1A Conference play at 9-0.

The win also kept Starmount’s aspirations of its first conference championship in more than a decade alive, but it certainly did not come easy despite having leads of three runs or more twice in the game.

Starmount led 7-4 lead going into the top of the seventh inning after a bases-clearing double from Alli Pardue an inning earlier.

The Lady Elks (10-7, 4-5) cut into the deficit thanks to a little small ball. Maggie Tomlin scored on Saylor Billings’ fielder’s choice.

After a double from Lily Robbins, Kyleigh Price — Elkin’s cleanup hitter — tied the game with a two-run double. Then Macy Lane dropped a little dribbler down the first-base line to reach first and Price scored off an errant throw on the play to put Elkin ahead 8-7.

Down to their final out, the Lady Rams put the tying run on base with a single from Emma Smith and moved into scoring position on a bloop single from Summer Fontana.

Baylee Childress tied the game with an RBI single and move Fontana into scoring position.

Robbins, Elkin’s lefty inside the circle, avoided further damage as she induced a Hannah Hall fly out to Allison Wells at first base.

After Fontana retired the Lady Elks down in order in the top of the eighth, another Lady Ram played the role of hero.

This time it was Bella Stewart as she drove a double to center field to score Allie Pardue for the win.

Stewart, Pardue (three RBIs), Smith, Childress and Morgan Lawson all had two hits apiece for Starmount.

Elkin, which dropped a 12-3 decision to the Lady Rams back on March 25, scored of its runs in the final three innings of regulation.

The Lady Rams, on the other hand, scored twice in the bottom of the first thanks to a two-run homer from Layken Mathis.

Smith extended that lead to 4-0 after three innings with a two-run single.

Despite surrendering a good amount of runs, which included a season-high eight for Fontana, both pitchers recorded double-digit strikeouts. Fontana fanned 12 while Robbins struck out 10.

Lane, Price and Tomlin each went 2-for-4 at the plate to pace Elkin.

Robbins no-hits Lady Trojans

Elkin bounced back after Tuesday’s defeat with a pair of wins, which included a no-hitter from Robbins in the Lady Elks’ 5-0 win against Alleghany on Friday night in Sparta.

Elkin (11-8, 5-5) also earned a 7-2 nonconference win at Ashe County on Wednesday.

The sophomore southpaw combined for 30 strikeouts (15 in each game) during the two games. Against the Lady Trojans, she also worked around six walks. Robbins also added an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth to give the Lady Elks a 4-0 lead.

Elkin plated two runs apiece in the second and fifth innings and added one more in the sixth. Lane went 1-for-3 with an RBI to pace the Lady Elks; Josie Hoyle, Leigha Church and Leah White also had base hits.

Elkin pounded out 14 hits in the win against the Lady Huskies; Price went 4-for-5 with three doubles to lead her team at the plate.

Wells went 2-for-5 at the plate with three RBIs; Church, Hoyle and Lane also finished with two hits apiece.

Elkin built a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth before Ashe County (2-12) cut the deficit in half with a two-run homer from Ally Greer.

After a run in the fifth, Wells put the game out of reach with a two-run single in the top of the seventh.

The Lady Elks returned to action on Monday night and dropped a 5-2 decision at West Forsyth; they hosted Mount Airy on Tuesday. Elkin closes out the regular season on Friday at home with South Stokes.

Starmount completes season sweep of Lady Sauras

The Lady Rams scored a key 5-2 win against South Stokes on Friday evening in Walnut Cove to remain undefeated in conference play at 10-0.

Starmount (15-1), which has now won nine straight games, overcame a one-run deficit with two runs in the third on a two-run double from Stewart.

After the Lady Sauras tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third, Layken Mathis put the visitors back out in front in the fourth; Paige Gryder (RBI single) and Stewart (RBI sacrifice fly) pushed the advantage to three runs in the fifth.

Stewart and Childress paced the Lady Rams with two hits apiece. Lawson went 1-for-4 with a double.

Fontana went the distance inside the circle as the senior scattered six hits and two runs (neither earned) with three walks and six strikeouts.

Starmount hosted Alleghany on Tuesday with a shot to clinch a share of the conference championship. The Lady Rams will close out the regular season on Friday evening at home against East Wilkes.