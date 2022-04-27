Cardinals wallop Wilkes Central

Kole Lambert was one five East Wilkes players to have at least two hits in Friday’s game. Hank Porter, seen here pitching to East Wilkes’ Jackson Buckhannon on Friday, picked up the win on Friday. The junior also went 6-for-7 at the plate in East Wilkes’ two wins over the Eagles. Catcher Briggs Gentry and first baseman Hayden Durham converge on a ball in foul territory early in East Wilkes’ 14-2 win.

MORAVIAN FALLS — East Wilkes certainly made good use of being idle from Northwest 1A Conference baseball play this past week.

The Cardinals followed up their big win over third-place North Stokes last Thursday with a sweep of former Mountain Valley Athletic Conference foe Wilkes Central.

East Wilkes squeaked past the Eagles, 6-3, last Wednesday at home and then scored a 14-2 win over the Eagles on Friday evening at Major Larry J. Bauguess Jr. Memorial Field.

The Cardinals have now won three in a row and four of their last five games heading into the final week of the regular season.

East Wilkes (9-10, 3-7) closes out league play with two games against Starmount, which started Tuesday night in Ronda; they’ll travel to Boonville to face the Rams on Friday. They’ll also hit the road at West Wilkes on Wednesday evening.

On Friday, the two teams traded runs in the first inning as they were tied at two. But it was almost all Cardinals after that as they outscored Wilkes Central, 12-0, over the next five innings.

Brennan Arnder, who went 3-for-3 at the plate, drove in two of his four RBIs in the game with a single to give the visitors the lead.

East Wilkes pounded out 13 hits and had 12 runs batted in the game. Five players registered a hit for the Cardinals but each of them had two or hits in the game. They also did not strand a base runner in the game.

Briggs Gentry, who finished 2-for-3 at the plate, scored four times in the game, scored off a Gus Keener wild pitch in the top of the fourth to put his team up 6-2. The junior catcher just missed a home run in the top of the sixth when he sent a deep fly ball to right field that went to the warning track.

Gentry had to settle for a double but two runs scored to make it 13-2. Arnder added an RBI single for the final tally.

In addition to Gentry, Hayden Durham (a sacrifice fly and four RBIs) and Kole Lambert also had two hits in the game.

Hank Porter had key performances on offense and pitching on Friday. The junior went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double.

On the mound, Porter picked up the win as he allowed just two hits and struck out nine with four walks in five innings of work. Durham also saw time on the mound as he pitched a scoreless sixth.

Eli Walker took the loss for the Eagles (2-15) as he allowed six runs on five hits in three innings on the mound. Drew Call and Jacob Demeny had Wilkes Central’s only hits.

Porter, Lyon deliver in East Wilkes win

A big night at the plate from Porter and a solid pitching performance from Mason Lyon helped East Wilkes earn a 6-3 win over Wilkes Central on Wednesday night at Mastin Field.

Lyon earned his fourth win of the spring (improving to 4-2) as he threw his third complete game of the season. The senior scattered seven hits and allowed three runs and four strikeouts. Lyon also did not issue a walk.

Porter backed Lyon’s performance as he went 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs. It was the second-straight game with a home run for the junior.

Arnder (RBI), Lambert, Brody Martin and Ledger Blackburn (double) also had hits in the game for East Wilkes, which has defeated Wilkes Central three times this spring.