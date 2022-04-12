Big inning jumpstarts Rams in high-scoring win over Elkin

Elkin Catcher James Steele tags outs Austen Jones at home plate in the sixth inning of last Wednesday’s game. Ryan Nance, Elkin’s left fielder, makes a sliding catch. Brady Fann drives in two with a single in Starmount’s eight-run fourth inning last Wednesday. Darren Shore went the distance on the mound to pick up the win in Starmount’s 7-6 win on Thursday night.

The Starmount baseball team broke back into the win column in a big way on Wednesday night.

On the strength of an eight-run fourth inning, the Rams earned a 17-8 win against Elkin to snap a four-game losing streak. Starmount had previously lost six of its last seven games before Wednesday.

Elkin, which remained winless in Northwest 1A Conference play with the defeat, dropped to 5-7 overall.

Hits and errors told the story of Wednesday’s clash as the Elks and Rams combined for 27 hits, but also committed 13 errors.

Elkin capitalized on Starmount miscues in the bottom of the first after Zach Dezern, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, gave the visiting Rams the early lead with and RBI single.

The Buckin’ Elks plated a trio of runs in the bottom of the first without a single base hit.

Beau Callahan scored to tie the game when Blain Adams reached on an error. Adams and Reece Hagwood scored on Matthew Beshears’ RBI groundout to take a 3-1 lead.

The Rams tied the game behind RBI singles from Xavier Martin and Luke Kimmer but Ryan Nance put the Buckin’ Elks back ahead (4-3) with an RBI single.

After the first inning miscues, Ryan Kimmer settled in on the mound to pick up the win.

The senior struck out five and allowed just one earned run (eight total) on 10 hits in six innings of work. Dylan McClamrock pitched a scoreless seventh.

Kimmer received a run support boost in the top of the fourth as the Rams scored eight runs.

The inning started off with a little small ball. Austen Jones reached on an error and took second on the play. Jones advanced to third on a bunt single from McClamrock.

After a Martin walk, Brady Fann gave the Rams a 5-4 lead with a two-run single. Mason Moxley and Dezern each drove in runs with a single.

Luke Kimmer (hit by pitch) and Ryan Kimmer (sacrifice fly), each drove in run; Jones made it 11-4 with a two-run single.

All told, 12 Rams came to the plate in the inning and Elkin went through three different pitchers.

Beshears took the loss after pitching three innings. The junior scattered three runs in the first three innings but allowed the first four Starmount players to reach in the fourth.

Ryan Nance relieved him but couldn’t slow down the Rams bats as he allowed four runs before being relieved by Hagwood after being unable to record an out.

The Buckin’ Elks did their best to get back in the game behind an RBI single from James Steele and a two-run single from Smith Ray.

Callahan plated Ray with an RBI single to cut Starmount’s lead to 11-8. Callahan, along with Nance, Steele and Hagwood all had two hits apiece.

The Buckin’ Elks had a chance to cut deeper in to the deficit as they loaded the bases with one out behind singles from Beshears, Nance and Steele.

But Ryan Kimmer buckled down, induced a pop out from Ray and then struck out Logan Norman to end the threat.

McClamrock — one of five Rams with two hits in the game — punctuated a five-run seventh inning with an RBI single. Martin, Dezern and Ryan Kimmer added RBI singles in the inning.

Ryan Kimmer, Luke Kimmer, Moxley and Fann also had two hits in the win. In addition to 16 hits, Starmount also stole seven bases as Luke Kimmer swiped three bases and Dezern swiped two.

Armstrong walks off in Starmount victory over Buckin’ Elks

Solid pitching late and a walk-off hit from Zack Armstrong lifted Starmount to a 7-6 win over Elkin on Thursday night in Boonville.

But much occurred before Armstrong’s game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh.

The Rams (5-9, 3-3) found itself behind 6-3 going into the bottom of the fifth.

Ryan Kimmer, who had three runs batted in, cut into the deficit with an RBI sacrifice fly to score Dezern. Much like Tuesday’s win, Dezern led the Starmount offense with three hits.

Starmount threatened again in the bottom of the sixth after Armstrong and McClamrock started off the inning with back-to-back singles.

Martin loaded the bases with a walk, but Beau Callahan induced a 1-2-3 double play from Fann that also forced out Armstrong at home.

Moxley responded with a two-run single to game the game 6-6 after six innings.

After Elkin (5-8, 0-6) was unable to push across a run in the top of the seventh, Luke Kimmer led off the bottom of the inning with a single and Ryan Kimmer reached on an error.

The Buckin’ Elks then brought in on Maecyn Brooks to relieve Callahan and Austen Jones would load the bases with a walk, setting up Armstrong’s walk-off. Armstrong finished with two hits.

Darren Shore picked up the win on the mound as he struck out six and allowed seven hits and two earned runs in a complete-game effort.

The junior worked around a shaky start where Elkin plated four runs in the top of the first, highlighted by an RBI single from Hagwood and an RBI groundout from Beshears.

Shore settled down after the first and retired the next seven Buckin’ Elks in order. Callahan took the loss after he also struck out six and allowed earned runs on eight hits in six innings of work.

Adams and Ethan Ford finished with two hits apiece for Elkin, which started a series with Alleghany at home on Tuesday. The Buckin’ Elks will travel to Sparta to face the Trojans on Thursday.

Starmount started a three-game week at home on Tuesday against South Stokes. They’ll travel to East Surry on Wednesday and then be at South Stokes on Thursday.