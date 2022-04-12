Home runs lift Lady Rams past East Wilkes, take conference lead

East Wilkes third baseman Peyton Mastin fields a grounder in the seventh inning. Summer Fontana allowed one hit and struck out 13 in Starmount’s 4-0 win last Wednesday. Starmount teammates greet Layken Mathis at home after the junior’s two-run homer in the sixth inning. Morgan Lawson, seen here in the fourth inning, homered in the first inning of Starmount’s win over East Wilkes.

RONDA — Timely hits and stellar pitching have put Starmount in the driver’s seat in the Northwest 1A Conference for softball after its 4-0 win over East Wilkes on Wednesday evening.

The win, their fifth in a row, catapulted the Lady Rams to 6-0 as the conference slate has reached the halfway mark. It was also Starmount’s third-straight shutout.

Summer Fontana tossed her third-straight shutout as the senior allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out 13.

Fontana rode a no-hit bid through the game’s first six innings, but Jayden Hutchison broke up the bid with a leadoff single to lead off the seventh.

The sophomore advanced to second on a wild pitch and took third on a Kyleigh Lane groundout.

But the Lady Cardinals were stopped there as Fontana struck out Chloe Andrews to end the game.

Fontana quickly received early run support thanks to a solo home run from Morgan Lawson in the top of the first.

Lawson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead both teams; the senior was the only player of either team to have multiple hits in the game.

Aside from a walk to Hutchison to start of the second, Fontana was firmly in control for Starmount, which improved to 11-1 overall.

Fontana did not allow another Lady Cardinal to reach base until Abby Hatley reached on an error in the third.

The sophomore also worked Fontana to a full count and drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the sixth.

East Wilkes (8-2, 5-1) finally got something going as Hatley moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Kali Cook.

But Fontana thwarted the Lady Cardinals’ effort when she struck out Macie Bell.

Before East Wilkes’ attempt to break up the Lady Rams’ shutout, Andrews held Starmount’s lineup in check after the early long ball.

The freshman struck out six and scattered six hits (and four runs) in five innings of work, but took the loss. Fellow freshman Zoe Cheek pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Andrews would run into trouble in the top of the fifth after Baylee Childress drew a lead off walk; Childress was sacrificed into scoring position on a Hannah Hall bunt.

After Andrews struck out Paige Gryder, Allie Pardue tacked on an RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0.

Lawson led off the top of the sixth with a double and then Layken Mathis doubled the advantage with a two-run homer to center field.

After Wednesday’s game and Thursday’s 11-5 win against Forbush, East Wilkes got back into the win column for league play with a 15-0 win over Mount Airy on Friday evening.

The Lady Cardinals hosted Elkin on Tuesday evening and they’ll travel to Walnut Cove on Thursday for a much-anticipated rematch with South Stokes. East Wilkes won the first matchup, 4-3, back on March 22.

Starmount looked to remain perfect in conference play on Tuesday at North Stokes and then travel to Mount Airy on Thursday.