Tennis Roundup: Cardinals avenge earlier loss to Elkin

Elkin’s Luke McComb won a pair of singles matches against East Wilkes and Starmount last week.

East Wilkes earned a season split with the Buckin’ Elks thanks to a 5-4 win last Wednesday in Ronda.

The Cardinals also earned a 9-0 win against South Stokes to improve to 11-4 overall and 5-3 in Northwest 1A Conference play. Elkin now stand at 6-2 in league play and 10-4 overall after its 9-0 win over Starmount.

The victory also puts East Wilkes in a position to potentially earn one of the league’s two spots for the upcoming North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual playoffs.

The Cardinals began the final leg of their regular season schedule on Tuesday at Alleghany and then travel to Starmount on Thursday.

Elkin, which currently holds the league’s No. 2 spot for the dual playoffs, traveled to league leader Mount Airy on Tuesday and close out the regular season at home on Thursday against Alleghany.

The Granite Bears, who defeated East Wilkes 7-2 last Monday, has already secured one of the playoff bids on the strength of its 8-0 league record.

Mount Airy also earned a 9-0 win over Starmount on Friday afternoon.

On Wednesday, East Wilkes led 4-2 at the conclusion of singles play. The competition was highlighted by tiebreaking victories from Nathaniel Burchette and James Cook at No. 2 and No. 5, respectively.

Burchette bested Thomas McComb 1-6, 6-4 and 10-5 while Cook was victorious over Clay Sebastian 5-7, 7-6 and 10-2.

Fellow Cardinal Cole Macemore bested Jack Zamudio in No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-4 and Weston Cook was victorious at No. 6 over Addison Blackwelder, 7-5, 6-2.

Elkin’s Owen Jennings bested Braxton Long (6-2, 6-2) at No. 1 singles and Luke McComb was victorious at No. 4 over Luke Macemore, 6-3, 6-0.

The Buckin’ Elks made things close in doubles play as Jennings and Luke McComb teamed at No. 1 doubles to earn an 8-1 win over Burchette and Luke Macemore.

Thomas McComb and Zamudio teamed at No. 2 to defeat Long and Cook 8-6.

But Cole Macemore and Owen Combs clinched the match for the Cardinals with an 8-5 win at No. 3 doubles against Sebastian and Silas Shore.

Against the Sauras on Thursday, Burchette, James Cook, Weston Cook, Cole Macemore, Luke Macemore and Grady Holleman all earned singles victories.

Falcons best Wilkes Central

Forbush recently completed a stretch of four matches in seven days, which included matches against three of the top four squads in Foothills 2A Conference play.

After an 8-1 win against North Surry on March 30, the Falcons dropped a pair of 6-3 decisions to Surry Central and East Surry — the league’s top two squads — last Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

But in between those defeats was an 8-1 over Wilkes Central to improve to 7-4 in league play — good enough to put them in third place. The Falcons improved to 11-4 overall.

Calvin Norman dropped a tough tiebreaker at No. 1 singles (1-6, 6-3, 11-13) but the next five Forbush singles players registered wins to give them a 5-1 lead.

Cooper Hennings (6-0, 6-1), Wyatt Graham (6-1, 6-4), Samuel Crews (6-0, 6-1), Jacob St. John (6-0, 6-0) and Caden Funk (6-1, 6-2) claimed singles wins.

Norman rebounded when he teamed with Hennings to earn an 8-2 win. Wyatt Graham and Funk (8-4) and St. John and Lance Hutchens (8-0) won in No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, respectively.