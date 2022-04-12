Soccer Roundup: Forbush, Starmount pick up league wins

Forbush’s Skylar Southard, seen here dribbling past a pair of North Wilkes defenders, scored twice in the Lady Falcon’s 3-1 win over East Surry on Friday evening. Amy Ocampo, seen here against North Wilkes’ Kylie Brewer, scored two goals and assisted on two others in Starmount’s 5-3 win at Alleghany.

Forbush’s girl’s soccer team rebounded from a tough loss on Wednesday night to defeat East Surry, 3-1, on Thursday evening in Pilot Mountain.

The Lady Falcons earned the Foothills 2A Conference win after Wilkes Central handed them a 9-0 defeat in Moravian Falls the night before.

University of Arkansas-signee Zoe Susi paced the Lady Eagles (11-2, 7-0) with five goals in the win.

Forbush, which is now 6-1 in league matches and 7-4 overall, received a goal from Samantha Post and a pair of scores from Skylar Southard in the win over East Surry (5-4-2, 2-3).

The Lady Falcons hosted Surry Central on Tuesday night and travel to former Western Piedmont Conference foe West Stokes on Thursday.

The Starmount Lady Rams also put one in the win column with a 5-3 victory over Alleghany on Thursday evening at Woodruff Field in Sparta.

Starmount’s win moved them to 2-2 in Northwest 1A Conference play and 5-5-1 overall.

The Lady Rams, who led 4-1 at halftime, saw four different players score in the win. Freshman Amy Ocampo had a big day as she scored twice and assisted on two other goals.

Allison Vazquez, Crystal Ruiz and Meyli Carrasco also scored in the win. Vazquez and Mariana Arroyo also had assists. Hazel Pasley led the Lady Trojans (2-3, 2-3) with a pair of goals.

Tania Lorenzo-Cortez was solid in goal for Starmount with 10 saves.

The Lady Rams faced off with East Wilkes on Tuesday at 5 p.m. but suffered an 8-1 setback at home on Monday evening against conference co-leader South Stokes. Ruiz scored Starmount’s lone goal in the match.

East Wilkes, Elkin fall in league tilts

The Lady Cardinals and Lady Buckin’ Elks came up on the wrong end of their Northwest 1A Conference matches last week.

Elkin fell behind early in its league opener at Mount Airy and dropped a 3-1 decision to the unbeaten Lady Granite Bears.

Alla Summers scored the Lady Elks’ lone goal in the defeat. The loss dropped Elkin to 4-2-1 and 0-1 in the league ahead of their match on Tuesday at South Stokes. The Lady Elks return home on Thursday to face North Stokes.

East Wilkes dropped a 9-0 decision at South Stokes to fall to 3-9 overall and 1-3 in conference matches.

The Lady Cardinals, who hosted Starmount on Tuesday and travel to Mount Airy on Thursday, received shot attempts from Ana Aguilar and Valerie Schubart.

Kierstin Dowell collected nine saves in goal for East Wilkes, which finally got into the win column in conference play on Monday evening with a 1-0 victory against North Stokes.

Look for more on the Lady Cardinals’ victory and on Tuesday’s match between East Wilkes and Starmount in the April 20 edition of The Tribune.