Long ball blasts Lady Cardinals past Forbush

Abby Hatley, who went 2-for-4 at the plate, hauls in a catch at shortstop in the fifth inning of East Wilkes’ win.

RONDA — A night after its offense was silenced, East Wilkes’ bats bounced back in a major way on Thursday night.

The Lady Cardinals’ 11-5 softball victory over Forbush quickly turned into a home run derby between the two squads as they combined for six round-trippers.

Both teams also combined for seven more extra-base hits, which included six doubles. The Lady Cardinals pounded out 16 hits after they mustered just one in a 4-0 loss to Starmount on Wednesday.

Five different players had a ball leave the yard and included a pair from Jayden Hutchison.

The sophomore backstop, who went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, socked her first long ball in the third inning.

Kali Cook, who also finished with three hits and four runs batted in, plated two runs with a double an inning later.

After a Macie Bell flyout, Hutchison came up again and hit a no-doubt blast to straightaway center field to put the hosts ahead 10-2. The long balls now give her seven homers for the season.

Hutchison wasn’t the only player in the game to hit a pair out of the park; Forbush’s Emma Sorrell also connected on pair of home runs.

The junior and Lander University-commit hit a pair of solo shots in the third inning and in the sixth inning, respectively.

Arden Finney added another run for the Lady Falcons (8-5) with a single to make it 10-4.

Before the home run derby began, the two teams traded runs in the early innings.

First, it was Ellie Southern putting Forbush ahead 1-0 in the opening frame with an RBI double.

East Wilkes (9-2) responded back in the bottom half of the inning after Abby Hatley led off with a triple.

The Lady Cardinals then utilized a little small ball after Cook’s RBI single. Bell moved Cook into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and she would score on a passed ball.

The home runs came very quickly in the bottom of the second as Kyleigh Lane and Chloe Andrews took back-to-back pitches from Forbush’s Carley Joyner and sent them over the left field fence to make it 5-1.

Andrews, who went 3-for-3, also picked up the win inside the pitching circle as she alternated innings with Zoe Cheek.

Andrews pitched four innings and allowed two hits and one run with three walks and three strikeouts.

Joyner took the loss as she lasted just 1 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs (four total) and four hits with two strikeouts.

Hatley, Cheek and Lane each finished with two hits apiece. Sorrell, Southern, Finney and Virginia Crews paced the Lady Falcons with two hits apiece.

Big nights at the plate bolster Forbush past Surry Central

The Lady Falcons bounced back Friday evening to earn an 8-5 win against Surry Central.

And it was a big sixth inning that allowed Forbush to battle back from a 5-4 deficit after a two-run homer from Kaylin Moody in the top of the sixth.

But before the Lady Falcons came to bat in the bottom half of the inning, Finney had to work out of a jam as Carlee Jones doubled after Moody’s homer.

The sophomore settled in and retired the next three batters in order to prevent further damage.

Kiki Wall, who homered in the fourth inning, led off the sixth with a double and advanced to third on Brooke Davis groundout.

Wall, who had two hits in the game, scored to tie the game 5-5 when Korbyn Brown reached on an error.

After a Sorrell single, Southern gave Forbush the lead 7-5 with an RBI double; Finney added on one more run with an RBI single.

Finney closed the door on Surry Central in the top of the seventh to earn the save and improve the Lady Falcons to 5-1 in Foothills 2A Conference play. Finney sophomore pitched a pair of scoreless innings.

Sorrell and Southern each finished with four hits apiece to lead Forbush at the plate.

The Lady Falcons, who posted a 2-1 win over 4A Northwest Guilford on Monday night, hosted Wilkes Central in a key conference tilt on Tuesday. After Tuesday, Forbush will be off until April 19 when its hosts North Surry.

The Lady Falcons are currently a half-game behind West Wilkes for the league lead.

Surry Central, which was led by three hits from Moody, dropped to 2-5 in league play and 3-7 overall.