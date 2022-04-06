Elkin roundup

Caleb Morgan drove in four runs for Elkin during last week’s game with Surry Central.

The Elkin girls soccer team returned to the pitch last Tuesday after two-week layoff.

Despite a slow start, the Lady Buckin’ Elks battled back for a 3-2 win over North Surry at Grissom Stadium.

Elkin (4-1-1) was scheduled to host Starmount in its Northwest 1A Conference opener on Thursday but it was postponed due to inclement weather. That match has been rescheduled for April 19.

Against the Lady Greyhounds, North Surry held a 2-1 advantage at halftime but the Lady Elks rallied for two second-half goals.

Elkin is currently scheduled to now open up league on Tuesday against Alleghany and will travel to unbeaten Mount Airy (8-0-3, 3-0) on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Baseball: Buckin Elks split nonconference games

The Golden Eagles combined for 14 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to mercy rule the Buckin’ Elks, 18-7, on Wednesday.

Down 4-0 going into the bottom of the third, Elkin (4-6) finally got on the board behind an RBI double from Reece Hagwood.

But Surry Central (9-3) added six runs in the fourth and eight more in the fifth.

Elkin scored five runs in the fifth in an attempt to extend the game, but would come up short.

Hagwood went 2-for-2 with a pair of runs batted in; Caleb Morgan went 1-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Buckin’ Elks, who also defeated North Wilkes x-x on Monday evening.

Elkin began a series against Starmount on Tuesday night and will travel to the Rams on Friday night.

Dakota Mills and Kade Norman paced Surry Central with four hits apiece and the Golden Eagles pounded out 17 hits. Lucas Johnson finished 3-for-3 and Mason Jewell went 2-for-3.

Softball: Lady Elks successful in busy week

Elkin’s softball team went 3-1 this past week, including a pair of conference wins over Alleghany (6-0) and Mount Airy (5-1).

The league wins improved the Lady Elks to 3-2. They also improved to 7-4 overall after splitting a pair of games on Saturday.

The week was highlighted by a pair of no-hitters, including a pair of Elkin arms combining on one in a 14-1 win against Surry Central.

Lily Robbins and Katie Carter combined to no-hit the Lady Golden Eagles in a shortened five-inning affair.

Robbins earned the win a she struck out six and walked one in 2 1/3 innings of work. Carter relieved the sophomore and struck out a pair with one walk and an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings.

Elkin provide the duo with plenty of run support in the form a 12-run second inning.

Robbins highlighted the inning with a bases clearing double. Kyleigh Price, Macy Lane and Leigha Church all added RBI doubles in the inning.

In addition to the combined no-hit performance, Robbins also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and a trio of RBIs. Carter also performed well at the plate as she drove in four runs. Lane also went 2-for-3.

Robbins also threw a no-hitter in a shortened game against Alleghany. Robbins struck out eight and walked one in three innings. She also had one of Elkin’s two hits in the game; Josie Hoyle had the other and drove in a pair of runs.

Against the Lady Granite Bears, the two teams were scoreless through the first three innings, but responded with runs in each of the next four innings.

After a run in the fourth, the Lady Elks added two more runs in the fifth. Robbins, who went 3-for-4, plated Maggie Tomlin with an RBI single to lead 3-0 after five innings.

Hoyle added a run in the sixth with an RBI double. Carter, who drove in a pair of runs, added an RBI single in the seventh.

Lane complemented the offense with a 2-for-3 performance.

In Elkin’s last game of the week — a 7-0 loss at West Forsyth — Lane went 2-for-3 and Allison Wells had the Lady Elks’ only other hit of the game.