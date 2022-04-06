East Wilkes roundup

Tyler Mash, seen here earlier this spring, homered in East Wilkes’ extra-inning game against South Stokes last Tuesday night.

East Wilkes took care of business ahead of its key Northwest 1A Conference softball showdown against Starmount with a dominant 15-0 win at North Stokes last Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals (8-1, 5-0) scored in every inning of the mercy rule-shortened win.

East Wilkes struck first with four runs, punctuated by an RBI triple from Chloe Andrews. The freshman went 3-for-3 at the plate..

Jayden Hutchison (sacrifice fly), Zoe Cheek (single) and Macie Bell (single) also drove in runs during the innings.

The Lady Cardinals followed that up with six runs in the second inning. Andrews added her second extra-base hit of the game with an RBI double in the inning and Jaylee Byrd drove in a pair with a single to make it 10-0 after two innings.

Kyleigh Lane added a two-run single in the inning.

The early run support was plenty for Cheek and Andrews, who each pitched a pair of innings. Cheek allowed two hits and struck out one to earn the win while Andrews allowed one run and struck out four.

In addition to Andrews, Bell and Abby Hatley finished with two hits apiece.

After it faced Starmount on Tuesday, East Wilkes will host Forbush on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer: Lady Cardinals fall to South Stokes, Alleghany

East Wilkes dropped a trio of matches last week, including a 4-0 decision at Alleghany on Thursday to fall to 0-2 in Northwest 1A Conference play.

Despite being shutout for the third-straight time, Kierstin Dowell collected 10 saves in goal.

The Lady Cardinals (2-8) also lost 9-0 to South Stokes in their league opener last Tuesday. They also fell 2-0 at Surry Central on March 28.

East Wilkes returned to the pitch on Tuesday evening at North Stokes. They’ll face the Lady Sauras on Wednesday in Walnut Cove.

Baseball: Sauras sweep East Wilkes

The Cardinals dropped a pair of conference games against South Stokes, which included a 14-11 defeat in nine innings last Tuesday night in Ronda.

East Wilkes (5-7, 2-2) jumped out to a 9-2 lead after four innings before the Sauras (6-4, 5-1) scored seven runs over the last three innings to extend the game.

Each team scored twice in the eighth inning but South Stokes scored three runs in the top of the ninth to pull away. Jordan Buck, who went 3-for-5 at the plate, highlighted the inning with a two-run single. He also had four runs batted.

Connor Young and Jonah Fie led all players with four hits apiece. Young also had and three RBIs. Nolan Coe finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Ledger Blackburn and Brennan Arnder finished with three hits apiece. Tyler Mash smashed a three-run homer in the bottom of the first.

Fie earned the win on the mound for South Stokes and Blake Hughes earned the save. Arnder took the loss.

In Friday’s 6-3 defeat in Walnut Cove, the Cardinals jumped out to an early 1-0 lead behind an RBI single from Hayden Durham.

But South Stokes responded with a run in each the first and second innings and then three runs in the third.

The Cardinals cut the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the fourth with a Briggs Gentry two-run single, but they couldn’t draw any closer. The junior catcher went 2-for-4 to lead his team.

Maddox Wilson struck out 10 and allowed four hits, despite six walks, in five innings of work to earn the win. Carson White fanned six over the final two innings to earn the save.

Hank Porter struck out eight and allowed just two earned runs (six total) in five innings but took the loss.

East Wilkes kicked off a three-game week at Alleghany on Tuesday night and they’ll travel to Bishop McGuinness on Wendesday evening. It’ll close out the week on Friday at home against the Trojans.