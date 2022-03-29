Lyon, big first inning bolster Cardinals past Elkin

Briggs Gentry, East Wilkes’ catcher, slides safely into third base while Elkin’s Blain Adams awaits the throw. East Wilkes’ Mason Lyon, who picked up his third win of the spring on Tuesday, delivers a pitch to Elkin’s Reece Hagwood. Elkin’s Blain Adams makes contact for one of this two hits against East Wilkes in an 8-5 loss last week.

ELKIN — Staring down the prospect of a potential 0-3 start to Northwest 1A Conference play, East Wilkes turned to its ace pitcher on Tuesday night.

And Mason Lyon delivered a key performance on the mound in the Cardinals’ 9-0 win against Elkin for their first league victory.

The senior right-hander shook off a tough outing in his previous start at Mount Airy a week earlier as he went the distance on the mound. Lyon scattered six hits, walked one and struck out one in a 96-pitch performance.

East Wilkes’ defense backed Lyon, which included a nice assist from battery mate Briggs Gentry.

The junior catcher threw out two of the seven Elkin base runners when they were caught stealing.

The Cardinal offense also gave Lyon a nice cushion even before he toed the rubber.

And did so without an extra-base hit. Hank Porter — one of two East Wilkes players to finish with two hits (Ledger Blackburn being the other) — led off with a walk and Gentry singled to put the junior in scoring position.

Hayden Durham put the visitors on the board with an RBI single and then Gentry scored on Brennan Arnder’s fielder’s choice.

Arnder made it 3-0 when he scored after Brody Martin reached on an error; the Cardinals tacked on two more runs in the inning.

Lyon was in control from there despite Elkin threatening to spoil the shutout.

Maecyn Brooks, who had a pair of extra-base hits, legged out a two-out standup triple in the bottom of the second. Lyon worked around the hit as he induced a flyout from Logan Norman to second baseman Tyler Mash.

Despite the early hole, Elkin starting pitcher Matthew Beshears settled in nicely in a losing effort.

The junior southpaw scattered six hits and just two earned runs while he struck out six in five innings of work.

Beshears had thrown three scoreless innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth after Arnder drew a one-out walk.

Tyler Mash plated Arnder with an RBI double and Jace Samples stretched the lead to 7-0 with an RBI single.

Blackburn provided a little more insurance in the sixth with a two-run single.

In addition to Brooks, Ethan Ford, Reece Hagwood and Major Bryant, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, all had one hit apiece for Elkin.

Friday’s game

On Friday night in Ronda, the Cardinals used a similar formula to Tuesday’s win to earn an 8-5 win over the Buckin’ Elks.

East Wilkes scored four runs in the first inning and then tacked on insurance runs in three other innings. And those runs would prove significant to hold off a late charge from Elkin.

The Cardinals led 7-1 after five inning after Brody Martin, who went 3-for-3 at the plate, scored on one of the 10 errors committed by the Buckin’ Elks.

But Elkin plated three runs in the inning, courtesy of an RBI double from Ryan Nance and a Beshears RBI groundout.

After Nances’ hit, East Wilkes head coach Justin Call made relieved Porter, who was starting pitcher, for Jace Samples.

Brooks continued the rally with an RBI single to make it 7-4. But Samples buckled down and induced a fielder’s choice from Norman and a Christian Brown groundout to end the inning.

Blain Adams, who 2-for-4, plated Elkin’s final run with a one-out RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Samples ended the game on the very next batter as Beshears hit into a 4-6-3 double play.

In addition to Martin, Porter and Tyler Mash each finished with two hits apiece. Mash had the highlight of the night with three-run homer in the bottom of the first.

Porter earned the win on the mound as he allowed just three hits and four runs (three earned) and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings of work. Beau Callahan also pitched 5 1/3 innings but took the loss.

Hagwood and Brooks each finished with two hits each.

Elks hold off Forsyth Home Educators

A strong start helped the Buckin’ Elks hold off a late-inning rally from Forysth Home Educators for a 13-9 win on March 21 at Truist Stadium — home of the Winston-Salem Dash.

A seven-run first inning helped Elkin overcome an early-two run hole. And RBI groundout from Adams tied the game 2-2 and an RBI single from Nance gave Elkin the lead. The senior went 4-for-4 at the plate with four runs batted in.

Beau Callahan had one of Elkin’s six extra base hits with a two-run double that extended the advantage to 7-2 after an inning.

Hagwood led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run to left field.

Those early runs proved to be key as the Hawks cut the deficit to 8-6 in the top of the fourth courtesy of an RBI single from Jordan Isaacson.

Elkin responded with a run in the fourth, and then tacked on four more in the sixth. Nance and Bryant highlighted the inning with an RBI double and RBI sacrifice fly, respectively.

Callhan and Ethan Ford added two hits apiece for Elkin. Caleb Morgan earned the win in relief as he allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits. The junior struck out five as he worked around a quartet of walks.