Yadkin County soccer roundup

The Forbush and Starmount girls’ soccer teams each scored victories in their respective conferences last week.

The Lady Falcons collected a pair of clean sheets in Foothills 2A Conference play with a 7-0 win against North Surry last Tuesday and a 3-0 victory over Surry Central on Friday evening.

The Lady Falcons also dropped a 1-0 decision to Bishop McGuinness on Thursday evening.

Forbush (4-3, 3-0) played even with Lady Villains for nearly the entire match until Bishop’s Ashley Hawley scored the deciding goal in the 76th minute.

In Friday’s win against the Golden Eagles, Carly Phillips, Salem Parker and Skylar Southard each found the back of the net.

Emma Cheek headlined the Lady Falcons’ victory over North Surry with a hat trick and Southard added two more scores. Parker and Caroline Myers also scored to keep Forbush undefeated in league matches.

The Lady Rams kicked off Northwest 1A Conference play on Friday evening with a 7-1 win against North Stokes in Danbury.

Unbeaten in its past three matches, Starmount held a 3-1 halftime advantage. The Lady Rams tacked on four more goals in the second half to improve to 3-3-1.

Four different Starmount players scored in the match, led by a hat trick from Meyli Carrasco. The senior also added an assist.

Mariana Arroyo scored twice while Allison Vazquez and Amy Ocampo each collected a goal. Vazquez also added a pair of assists while Crystal Ruiz had an assist as well.

Rachel Fuentes earned the win in goal as she collected eight saves. Tania Lorenzo-Cortez relieved her between the posts and had a pair of saves.

Both clubs have three matches for this coming week. The Lady Falcons’ week began with a 5-0 loss at Watauga on Monday night and hosted East Surry on Tuesday.

They’ll close out the week on Friday at North Wilkes before a key showdown with four-time defending Mountain Valley Athletic Conference champion Wilkes Central next Tuesday.

The Lady Rams began their week with a key early conference tilt on Tuesday with unbeaten Mount Airy. They’ll travel to Elkin on Thursday at 5 p.m. and then step out of league play on Friday against Winston-Salem Christian.