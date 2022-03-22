Vikings slide past Elkin in back-and-forth affair

Elkin’s Beau Callahan delivers a pitch to North Stokes’ Bryson Bennett in the fifth inning. Maecyn Brooks, Elkin’s shortstop, charges a grounder as third baseman Blain Adams looks on. After recording a force out at second base, Elkin’s Ethan Ford throws over the first.

North Stokes gained the lead, lost the lead, only to regain it again all within the final two innings of Friday night’s baseball game against the Elkin Buckin’ Elks.

In the end, the Vikings claimed an 8-7 win over Elkin to complete the season sweep and improve to 2-0 in Northwest 1A Conference play.

North Stokes’ Ethan Puckett, who went 3-for-5 at the plate, played key role in not only the Viking’s mid-inning rally, but also drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh with an RBI single.

Down to its final out in the bottom of the seventh, Elkin (3-3, 0-2) still had a chance to force extra innings after Blain Adams and Matthew Beshears drew a pair of walks.

But reliever Jason Wood shut the door on a potential rally as he struck out Ryan Nance to end the game.

North Stokes, which plated 12 runs in the final three innings of last Tuesday’s 12-2 win over the Buckin’ Elks in Danbury, wasted little time building a lead on Friday. The Vikings (5-3, 2-0) scored a run in the first and two more in the second to lead 3-0.

Elijah Cone was in control early on the mound thanks to the run support.

After teammate Blaze Lawson held the Buckin’ Elks to just three hits last Tuesday, the senior held the Elkin scoreless through the first four innings.

But in the bottom of the fifth, Elkin’s offense started to produce.

Adams used an RBI double to get the Buckin’ Elks on the board; Reece Hagwood, who led Elkin with three hits, scored on a passed ball and Beshears tied the game 3-3 with and RBI single.

Nance then scored to take a 4-3 advantage after Maecyn Brooks reached on an error.

Now down by a run, North Stokes responded in the top of sixth to take a 7-4 lead on the strength of RBI singles from Puckett, Bryson Bennett and Joshua Manring. Jackson Lester added an RBI groundout.

Elkin started to chip away at the Viking lead in the bottom half of the inning and it started with an RBI sacrifice fly from Nance.

The Buckin’ Elks loaded the bases and cut the deficit to a run when Adams scored on a Viking error.

After Caleb Morgan was hit by a pitch from Cone that tied the game, North Stokes head coach Stephen Sauer relieved Cone for Wood, who inherited a bases loaded jam with two away.

The senior southpaw struck out Beau Callahan to leave the bases loaded and set up North Stokes’ final at-bat.

In addition to Hagwood, Adams, Nance and Brooks finished with two hits apiece as the Buckin’ Elks outhit the Vikings, 12-10.

Lawson matched Puckett with three hits and a pair of runs batted in. Bennett and Cash Dalton each finished with a pair of hits for North Stokes, which traveled to Langtree Charter on Monday and resumed league play on Tuesday at Starmount. North Stokes will face the Rams again on Friday at home.

Cone allowed just one earned run (seven overall), walked two and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings of work did not factor into the decision.

The Buckin’ Elks will look to break into the win column in league play when it faces East Wilkes in a conference series. Elkin hosted on Tuesday and will travel to Ronda on Friday.