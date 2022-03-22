Carrasco nets four, Lady Rams charge past North Wilkes

Starmount’s Iraida Torres and North Wilkes’ Emily Gambill battle for possession in the second half. Meyli Carrasco converts on a penalty kick, for one of her four goals on Thursday, in the first half.

BOONVILLE — A strong showing from Meyli Carrasco on offense helped the Starmount girl’s soccer team knock off North Wilkes, 6-1, on Thursday evening.

The win — the Lady Rams’ second of the spring — completed a season sweep of their former Mountain Valley Athletic Conference counterpart.

Carrasco, a senior, collected four goals and bookended the scoring for Starmount.

Despite the final margin of defeat, the winless Lady Vikings (0-8) played even with the Lady Rams for the latter portion of the first half and the majority of the second half.

A lot of the credit goes to the play of Isabella Wyatt in goal.

The junior goalkeeper was peppered by shots from Starmount (2-3), which held a 4-1 advantage at halftime, but was able to turn away every shot attempt. The Lady Rams outshot North Wilkes, 20-3.

That was until Carrasco broke through in the 67th minute when the senior recorded the hat trick goal and added her final score a little more than a minute later.

Carrasco started the scoring in the sixth minute and Marianna Arroyo made it a 2-0 advantage in the 11th minute.

Allison Vazquez had chance to add to the lead in the 18th minute, but was taken down in the goalie box by a North Wilkes defender, which set up a penalty kick.

Carrasco took the attempt and put it past Wyatt for her second goal of the match.

Vazquez eventually tallied her third goal of the spring when she scored in the 21st minute.

But in between goals from Carrasco and Vazquez, the Lady Vikings finally got on the board in the 20th minute from Emily Gambill. The junior scored just the third goal of the spring for North Wilkes.

Starmount, which received assists from Amy Ocampo and Melissa Jimenez had one final nonconference tune-up on Tuesday at Surry Central. Rachel Fuentes also had a pair of stops in goal.

The Lady Rams will open up Northwest 1A Conference play on Friday at 5 p.m. at North Stokes.