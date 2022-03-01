ROUNDUP: Lady Cardinals, Rams fall in opening round of playoffs

Peyton Mastin led East Wilkes with nine points in the Lady Cardinals’ first-round playoff game at Mitchell. Eli Wingler, seen here against East Wilkes’ Braxton Long, finished with 13 points in Starmount’s first-round playoff game at Hayesville.

The East Wilkes girls basketball team and Starmount boys basketball team saw their seasons come to an end last Tuesday night in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs.

The Lady Cardinals dropped a 49-27 decision at Mitchell High School in Bakersville while the Rams traveled over to Clay County in Western North Carolina and lost to unbeaten Hayesville 85-47.

Number-32 seed Starmount held its own early on against the Yellow Jackets as it trailed by just four (19-15) after one quarter.

The Rams were still within striking distance despite being down 39-25 at halftime.

In the second half, Hayesville turned up the intensity, outscoring the visitors by 24 points to advance to the second round. The Yellow Jackets were also victorious against Corvian Community in their second round playoff game, 84-59.

Hayesville (25-0) proceeded to defeat Carolina International, 83-47, on Saturday.

Despite the lopsided loss, a pair of seniors had solid performances in their final game in a Starmount uniform.

Quadarius McClinton led the Rams in scoring with 16 points and pulled down a team-high five rebounds. Fellow twelfth-grader Eli Wingler added 13 points.

Junior Xavier King chipped in seven points for Starmount, which finished the season at 6-15.

Kolbe Ashe and Jake McTaggert paced three Hayesville players in double figures with 17 points apiece and Ethan Hooper added 10.

Up in Mitchell, the Lady Cardinals couldn’t carry over the momentum from their Northwest 1A Conference tournament championship against the Lady Mountaineers.

Mitchell, which hails from the 1A/2A Western Highlands Conference, shot 50 percent from the field and hit six 3-pointers. By comparision, the Lady Cardinals shot just 18.6-percent from the field.

Seventeenth-seeded East Wilkes were behind by just eight after one quarter at 13-5 and trailed 23-12 at halftime.

But No. 16 Mitchell, which fell to top-seeded Murphy 64-47last Thursday, outscored the Lady Cardinals by 11 points in the second half.

The Lady Cardinals, who ended their season at 19-8, were led by nine points from Peyton Mastin. Payton Spicer and Briley Church chipped in six points apiece.

Lilly Adams finished with a team-high six rebounds and Church and Kierstin Johnson grabbed five boards apiece.

Starmount 15 10 12 10 — 47

Hayesville 19 20 26 20 — 85

STARMOUNT: Xavier King 7; Quadarius McClinton 16; Jadon Hurt-Bailey 0; Zack Dezern 4; Jaylyn Adams 4; Preston Williams 3; Eli Wingler 13; Zack Armstong 0.

HAYESVILLE: Kolbie Ashe 17; Jake McTaggart 17; Ethan Hooper 10; Logan Caldwell 9l Ashe Brown 6; Taylor McClure 6; Isaac Chandler 6; Kyle Lunsford 6.

#16 Mitchell 49, #17 East Wilkes 27

East Wilkes 5 7 10 5 — 27

Mitchell 13 10 12 14 — 49

EAST WILKES: Peyton Mastin 3 3-4 9; Payton Spicer 2 0-0 6; Briley Church 1 4-10 6; Lilly Adams1 1-1 3; Kierstin Johnson 1 1-2 3; Brea Jordan 0 0-0 0; Jordyn Bailey 0 0-1 0; Hallie Younger 0 0-0 0; Kelsea Absher 0 0-0 0; Savannah Sparks 0 0-0 0. Team Totals:

MITCHELL: Brooke Davis 1 0-0 2; Laci Mendenhall 2 0-0 4; Alexis Ball 6 4-7 16; Skylar Southard 7 3-4 17; Carrie Vestal 6 2-2 17; Katelyn Eads 3 0-0 6; Natalie Scott 3 0-0 7; Kasey Matthews 1 0-1 2; Seanna Armstrong 1 1-2 3; Emily Eads 3 0-0 6; Emily Beaver 3 0-0 6. Team Totals: 36 10-16 86.

THREE-POINTERS: East Wilkes: Spicer 2