DROUGHT OVER: Lady Cardinals knock off top-seeded Mount Airy for program’s first conference title since 1991

Members of the East Wilkes girls basketball team celebrate with players and staff after defeating top-seeded Mount Airy in the finals of the Northwest 1A Conference tournament on Friday night at Starmount High School. Briley Church, the tournament’s most outstanding player, knocks down a free throw in the final seconds of Friday’s championship game. Church, a junior, finished with 12 points. East Wilkes’ Payton Spicer knocks down a 3-pointer while being guarded by Grey Moore. Peyton Mastin, of East Wilkes, goes for a basket against Mount Airy’s Kylie Hollingsworth.

BOONVILLE — A balanced attack and solid free-throw shooting helped the East Wilkes girls basketball team capture the Northwest 1A Conference tournament championship with a 56-50 win against Mount Airy on Friday night at Starmount High School.

The win — the Lady Cardinals’ 19th of the winter — was significant for a multitude of reasons.

First, it locked up a spot for the upcoming North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs (as the No. 17 seed, they’ll travel to No. 16 Mitchell on Tuesday evening). It was also East Wilkes’ first win over the Lady Granite Bears in 13 years.

But more significantly, it signaled the program’s first conference championship (regular season or tournament) in more than three decades.

The Lady Cardinals’ last conference title was the 1990-91 Blue Ridge Conference regular season and tournament championships.

“It’s a great feeling. These kids have battled hard; I’ve never had to question what they’re going to give me, and that’s all you can ask,” said East Wilkes head coach Matthew Campbell. “It was a good team win, I wish everybody could’ve been the most outstanding player. That’s not going to happen, but they all deserve it.”

Briley Church, who finished with 12 points in the winning effort, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring 44 points in the three tournament games.

The junior missed the majority of the first half after picking up two early fouls but made up for lost time in the second half where she scored 10 points.

Church put the No. 2 Lady Cardinals up by five at 36-31 in the third quarter when she scored on a back door cut.

“She scored more off the ball tonight than she has her entire career and a lot of it was back door cuts and she was the aggressor on the wing, driving to the basket too,” said Campbell. “And she was finishing; she’s done that a lot but maybe hasn’t been that consistent, but we finally saw that finished product and she just said that nobody was going to get in her way.”

The Lady Cardinals stretched the lead to as many as nine with 3:15 to play but top-seeded Mount Airy (14-8) made things interesting late.

After a layup from Church made it a 50-41 game, the Lady Granite Bears got trimmed the deficit to as little as four in the final minute of play.

Morgan Mayfield, who finished with a game-high 22 points, knocked down a 3-pointer with less than 15 seconds to play to make it a 54-50 game.

Behind hot shooting from Sofia Stafford and Alissa Clabo, Mount Airy built a 17-9 advantage after one quarter of play.

But East Wilkes used a 13-2 run to get back into the game and tied the game 19-19 on a Payton Spicer 3-pointer.

Kierstin Johnson, who paced the Lady Cardinals with 16 points, put her team in front with a triple of her own. In addition to Church and Lilly Adams, the sophomore was named to the all-tournament team.

Johnson, who was also named to the all-tournament team, averaged seven points a game in the first two games of the tournament but really stepped up on both ends of the floor when Church went to the bench.

In addition to Johnson, Adams and Spicer finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

“She’s coming into her own and throughout the year, you’ve seen the growth. Tonight, she finished at a higher clip around the basket and rebounded the ball well in clutch situations,” Campbell said of Johnson. “But really, that tandem of Lilly and Kierstin have worked well together all year long and I couldn’t be prouder for that group. And our perimeter players, they do what they’re doing and they feed off each other.”

Mount Airy used a quick 7-0 run to close out the first half on the strength of a layup from Clabo and an off-balance jumper from Morgan Mayfield. Stafford, who finished with 12 points, knocked down a triple to give the Lady Granite Bears a 26-22 lead going into the break.

After Stafford runner extended the lead to six, the Lady Cardinals went on another run — this time, they used a mix of solid perimeter shooting from Johnson and points from the charity stripe.

East Wilkes’ Peyton Mastin finished with six points, but tied the game 28-28 with a pair of free throws. As a team, The Lady Cardinals went 15-for-23 from the free-throw line (13-of-15 in the second half).

Johnson would knock a jumper to give the designated visitors the lead and pushed the lead to 32-28 with a pair of free throws to close out a 10-2 run.

Notes: The Lady Cardinals’ last win against Mount Airy came on Dec. 17, 2008 — a 54-44 win when the two were members of the former Northwest 1A Conference; the Lady Granite Bears had won seven straight matchups prior to Friday…. In addition to Mayfield and Stafford, Kylie Hollingsworth chipped in eight points before fouling out. The senior was also named the all-tournament team alongside Mayfield…. Elkin’s Chandler Beals and Starmount’s Amelia Vanhoy were also all-tournament selections.

#2 East Wilkes 9 13 19 15 — 56

#1 Mount Airy 17 9 9 15 — 50

EAST WILKES: Peyton Mastin 1 4-6 6; Lilly Adams 4 1-3 9; Jordyn Bailey 1 1-2 3; Briley Church 4 4-4 12; Kierstin Johnson 5 5-7 16; Payton Spicer 3 0-0 8; Kelsea Absher 1 0-1 2. Team Totals: 19 15-23 56.

MOUNT AIRY: Alissa Clabo 2 1-2 6; Sofia Stafford 4 2-2 12; Morgan Mayfield 6 9-13 22; Grey Moore 1 0-0 2; Kylie Hollingsworth 2 3-4 8; Addie Marshall 0 0-0 0. Team Totals 15 15-21 50.

THREE-POINTERS: East Wilkes: Spicer 2, Johnson. Mount Airy: Stafford 2, Clabo, Mayfield, Hollingsworth