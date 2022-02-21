Roundup: Cardinals upset bid against North Stokes comes up short

Judah Christian puts ups a shot against Mount Airy’s Devyn Joyce in Elkin’s conference tournament game. Elkin’s Tyler Jenkins, who finished with nine points, hits one of his three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of last Monday’s conference tournament game. Yan Nicolas defends for Mount Airy. Elkin’s Ethan Ford shoots against Mount Airy’s Carson Hill. Eric Adams, seen here driving against Starmount’s Eli Wingler, scored a game-high 22 points in East Wilkes’ first-round tournament game against North Stokes. Braxton Long finished with 12 points in East Wilkes’ game against North Stokes in the first round of the Northwest Conference tournament.

BOONVILLE — East Wilkes nearly shook things up in the first round of the Northwest 1A Conference boy’s basketball tournament last Monday night.

But North Stokes took care of business late and thwarted the Cardinals’ upset bid with a 58-54 win.

East Wilkes, which was the tournament’s No. 6 seed, had lost to the Vikings by an average of 31.5 points in the two regular season meetings.

On Monday, the Cardinals (6-15) held a 36-29 advantage at halftime but trailed by one (39-38) going into the final quarter of play.

But the third-seeded Vikings outscored East Wilkes by three in the final eight minutes to hold off the Cardinals and advance to the semifinals.

In last Wednesday’s semifinal, North Stokes dropped a 53-49 decision to Mount Airy despite having the lead midway through the fourth quarter.

On Monday, Eric Adams led East Wilkes with a game-high 22 points, which included a 10-points in second quarter.

Braxton Long joined the junior in double figures with 12 points and Ledger Blackburn chipped in seven.

For the Vikings, Brayden Ring scored 12 of his 18 points in the third quarter; teammate Curtis Campbell pumped in 11. Jamison Wood just missed double figures with nine points.

Elkin falls to Granite Bears in tournament opener

Mount Airy’s boy’s basketball team jumped out to big lead early and never looked back in its Northwest 1A Conference tournament opener.

The No. 2 seed Granite Bears used a 30-point first quarter to cruise to an 81-40 win over Elkin to advance to the semifinals.

Mount Airy, which improved to 18-4 after defeating North Stokes in last Wednesday’s semifinal, led 30-9 after one quarter and 48-19 at halftime.

The Granite Bears held at least a 30-point advantage the majority of the second half. Judah Christian managed to get the deficit below 30 at 59-31 with a jumper late in the third quarter.

The lead swelled to as many as 41 (81-40) following an Ian Gallimore 3-pointer.

Tyler Jenkins, who finished with nine points, provided a bright spot for the seventh-seeded Buckin’ Elks (2-18) with a trio of 3-pointers in the final quarter.

Cole Longworth paced Elkin with 15 points and Ethan Ford chipped in six. As a team, the Buckin’ Elks hit eight 3-pointers.

Mario Revels led a quartet of Granite Bears, who hit 11 3-pointers, in doubles figures with 17 points and Brooks Sizemore wasn’t far behind with 16. Tyler Mason and Devyn Joyce added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Granite Bears (18-5) advanced to the tournament finals on Friday night but lost to South Stokes, 52-45.

#6 East Wilkes 08 18 12 16 — 54

#3 North Stokes 19 9 20 19 — 58

EAST WILKES: Austin Blackburn 5; Briggs Gentry 2; Mason Lyon 0; Eric Adams 22; Easton Martin 0; Weston Brown 4; Braxton Long 12; Owens Combs 0; Ledger Blackburn 7.

NORTH STOKES: Brayden Ring 18; Jamison Wood 9; Carson Fitch 7; Samuel Collins 0; Curtis Campbell 11; Treyson Mabe 4; Cade Cole 2; Michael Mabe 7.

THREE-POINTERS: East Wilkes: Adams 2, Long 2, Blackburn. North Stokes: Ring 2, Fitch 2, T. Mabe.

#7 Elkin 09 10 12 09 — 40

#2 Mount Airy 30 18 16 17 — 81

ELKIN: Tyler Jenkins 9; Jackson Sturdivant 0; Judah Christian 0; Caleb Morgan 2; Ethan Ford 6; Maecyn Brooks 3; Cole Longworth 15; Christian Brown 0; William Pilson 0; Jordan Ennis 0; Logan Norman 3; Major Bryant 0.

MOUNT AIRY: Eli Morrison 8; Mario Revels 17; Brooks Sizemore 16; Tyler Mason 12; Matthew Chapman 0; Yan Nicholas 4; Ian Gallimore 3; Devyn Joyce 11; Caleb Reid 2; Carson Hill 0; Jared Pinto 8.

THREE-POINTERS: Elkin: Jenkins 3, Ford 2, Longworth 2, Norman. Mount Airy: Revels 4, Sizemore 3, Joyce 3, Gallimore.