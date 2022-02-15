Elkin duo qualifies for 1A NCHSAA State Championships

Coach Adam Beshears, in his first season as Elkin’s head wrestling coach, guided the Elks to a 12th place finish in the WNCSAA Regional Tournament on Feb. 11 and 12 with 46 team points and managed to qualify two of his nine wrestlers for the State Championships in Greensboro Feb. 17-19.

Junior David Rojas, wrestling in the 115-pound weight class, was the first Elkin team member to claim a spot in Greensboro with his third place finish at the Regional. He defeated Shiloh Brandt, of Mountain Island Charter, 15 to 3 and Hope Horan, of Mount Airy, 17 to 2 before falling to Marcos Sangahon, of Allegany, in the semifinals.

In the consolation bracket, Rojas pinned Alan Lopez, of East Wilkes, and defeated Kale Stephenson, of Swain County, 19 to 4 to claim third place. Rojas has compiled a 21-7 record this season.

Sophomore Adrian Rodriguez will join his Elkin teammate in Greensboro after his fourth-place finish in the 162-pound class. Rodriguez pinned Luke Piscatella, of Langtree Charter, and defeated James Stevens, of North Stokes, before falling to returning State Champion Bradley Parker, of Avery County, in the semifinals.

Rodriguez edged Robbinsville’s Jacob Hall 9 to 7 in the consolation semifinals and was felled by Cherryville’s Kam Bolin in the consolation finals. Rodriguez has posted a 21-9 record for the season.

Coach David Oliver’s Starmount Rams and Coach Austin Bare’s East Wilkes Cardinals also qualified wrestlers for the 1A State Championships.

Juniors Cole Nixon at 134 pounds and Steven Sullivan at 222 pounds posted third-place finishes for the Rams. Sophomore Jonatan Argueta finished fourth at 287 pounds.

Senior Kole Lambert placed third for the Cardinals in the 147-pound class. Sophomore Kaden Royal at 140 and Freshman Dylan Ramage at 154 finished fourth.

All four classifications will compete at the Greensboro Coliseum. The 2A, 3A, and 4A competitions will begin on Feb. 17, and the 1A division will start on Feb. 18. The finals for all four classifications will take place on Feb. 19.