Edwards shines at indoor track State Championships

Freshman Aniya Edwards started her indoor track career at Elkin High School with three other teammates and hopes of competing in individual and relay events. COVID-19 and injuries brought an end to the relay hopes, but Edwards persevered on an individual basis by claiming titles in two of the three events that she competed in at the 1A/2A State Championships at the JDL Fast Track facility in Winston-Salem on Feb. 11.

“Our girls started well this season with multiple personal records,” said Elkin Head Coach Clarence Edwards. “We qualified to compete in the 800 relay in our first meet and I believe that we would have qualified for the 400 relay as well if our girls had stayed healthy.”

With two or her teammates sidelined, Edwards turned her focus to the individual events. She qualified for the 55 Meter Dash, the 300 Meter Dash, and the 500 Meter Dash at the State Championships that took place on the 11th.

She captured State Championships in the 55 Meter Dash and the 500 Meter Dash, setting school and conference records in both of these events.

“I’ve run a just few indoor races,” said Edwards when asked to compare indoor track to its more established outdoor cousin, “but I think I like it way more.”

“I plan to run the 100, the 200, the 400, and maybe a few 800s this outdoor season,” Edwards continued. Based on her performance Friday, one anticipates bigger and better things out of this talented freshman in both the indoor and outdoor seasons to come.

Girls 55 Meter Dash 1A/2A Finals

1 Aniya Edwards 9 Elkin 7.20

2 Andralyn Livingston 12 East Carteret 7.21

3 Jaida McGrew 9 Mountain Island Charter 7.38

4 Isabella Aparicion 12 North Surry 7.42

5 Zoie Shuler 10 Robbinsville 7.45

6 Jada Lloyd 10 Hertford County 7.49

7 Damyja Ortiz 12 Winston-Sale 7.49

8 Onii Bivens 12 West Stanly 7.49

Girls 500 Meter Dash 1A/2A Finals

1 Aniya Edwards 9 Elkin 1:20.53

2 Damyja Ortiz 12 Winston-Sale 1:22.04

3 Lyndon Cock 12 Community School 1:22.33

4 Amaya Hicks 11 Swain County 1:23.97

5 Olivia Overholt 12 Polk County 1:25.33

6 Camryn Burton 11 Community School 1:28.05

7 Taylor Wright 12 R-S Central 1:28.27

8 Katherine Elliott 12 Lincoln Char 1:31.49