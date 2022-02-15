Elkin swim teams make school history

The lady Elks relay team of sophomores Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn, and juniors Amelia Presley and Mattie Wells sweep all three team relay events at the NC 1A/2A State Championship meet making them State Champions 3x over. They are pictured here wearing their new championship T-shirts with coaches Oz and Julianna Prim. Elkin teammates Marshall Wells (2nd place) and Jack Zamudio (1st place) take the top two spots in the men’s 100 yard breaststroke event. Zamudio captured the teams only individual state championship and also received All-American Consideration. Elkin High School swimmers celebrate their state championship accomplishments. The team collected a total of 25 medals including five state championships. East Wilkes High School junior Sedessa Hatcher competes at the 1A/2A NC State Swim Championship meet in the 200-yard IM, finishing 12th place overall and in the 100-yard breaststroke event finishing 5th place overall.

CARY — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A State Championship Swimming and Diving Meet took place Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Triangle Aquatic Center. Elkin High School’s Lady Elks, with only four swimmers, dominated relay swim, sweeping all relay events, naming them State Champions three times over. The men, with six teammates swimming, won their first ever State Championship in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay and took the bronze medal in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay event. Elkin continued to win five individual medals, including one individual State Championship, giving them a grand total of 25 medals collected, allowing both teams to make EHS swim history for the third consecutive year in multiple events.

Defending their championship win from last year, the Lady Elks provided the standard for the rest of their meet with the very first event, the 200-yard medley relay. With junior Amelia Presley (29.17) swimming backstroke, junior Mattie Wells (31.44) swimming breaststroke, sophomore Morgan Wiles (26.42) swimming butterfly and sophomore Sophie Welborn (23.87) anchoring the team with freestyle, the team finished in imposing fashion with a time of 1:50.90 capturing the gold medal and their first championship title of the meet. Welborn posted her personal best time in this event swimming her leg of the relay in under 24 seconds for the first time. The Elks finished an impressive 5.55 seconds ahead of the second-place team Mountain Island Charter. The men had a bumpier start to their meet. They also competed in the 200-yard medley relay event. With sophomore Troy Snow swimming backstroke, junior Marshall Wells swimming butterfly, senior Jack Zamudio swimming breast and senior Thomas McComb anchoring with freestyle, a mishap on one of the turns caused the men to be disqualified from their first relay event in the preliminary swim.

After a deserved break from team swim, competition continued for the Elks in individual swim. Amelia Presley competed in the 200-yard freestyle event. Out of medal contention and conserving energy for the relay events to come, Presley posted a modest time of 2:12.23 giving her a 14th place finish overall. For the men, sophomore Luke McComb also competed in the 200-yard freestyle event. McComb finished his event with a time of 2:05.31 earning him a 20th place finish. Sophie Welborn represented her team well in the very competitive 50-yard freestyle event. Welborn managed to cut 0.36 seconds from her seed time and finished with a time of 24.46 earning her 3rd place and the bronze medal. Welborn missed the silver medal by only 4 hundredths of a second. For the men, Troy Snow also competed in the 50-yard freestyle event. Snow had solid swims in both the preliminary and final competitions. He finished with a time of 22.77 earning him a 7th place finish overall. Morgan Wiles was up next in the 100-yard butterfly event. Wiles had a solid swim in both preliminary and final competitions. She finished in 2nd place with a time of 58.04 sending her to the podium to collect the silver medal. Elkin had two swimmers representing the Elks in the 100-yard freestyle event. Competing in the consolation heat and conserving energy for the relay events, Thomas McComb swam the event with a moderate time of 53.84 earning him 16th place overall while teammate and first-time state competitor senior Clay Sebastian finished in 55.05 to give him a 21st place finish.

Back to team competition, the girls picked up where they left off, once again taking gold in the 200-freestyle relay. Wiles (25.40), Wells (25.75), Presley (26.04) and Welborn (24.20) finished in 1:41.39 earning the team their second trip to the top of the podium. Not to be deterred, the men bounced back to team swim in extraordinary form. Snow (22.75) McComb (23.20), Wells (21.97) and Zamudio (21.48) finished in 1:29.40 earning them their first team trip to the podium to collect Elkin’s first ever State Championship for men in a relay event. The guys finished an impressive 2.59 seconds ahead of the second-place team Mountain Island Charter.

In the last individual event of the competition swim continued with the 100-yard breaststroke event. In the women’s battle, Elkin’s Mattie Wells gave a solid performance swimming the event in a time of 1:11.44 earning her a 4th place finish and a trip to the podium. On the men’s side, perhaps due to the adrenaline flowing from the relay win, things got very exciting for the Elks. Teammates Jack Zamudio (56.21) and Marshall Wells (58.26) dominated the final heat giving the Elks both the gold and silver medals. Zamudio cut 1.57 seconds from his morning preliminary swim earning him the teams’ only individual State Championship and All-American Consideration. Seeded in 3rd place, Wells jumped out to a great start on his swim and managed to finish strong placing him just behind his teammate in 2nd place.

Meet competition concluded with the rigorous 400-yard freestyle event. The Lady Elks finished the evening much as they had begun in the early morning. Wiles (55.60), Presley (56.63), Wells (57.82) and Welborn (53.29) took the early lead and never looked back on their way to a monumental 3rd State Championship of the day, finishing in 3:43.34, a full 3.6 seconds ahead of the second-place finishers Lincoln Charter. The men also had strong swims. Snow (51.45), McComb (52.38), Wells (49.85) and Zamudio (49.16) finished in 3:22.84 earning them a bronze medal with a 3rd place finish. The men cut an impressive 3.12 seconds from their morning preliminary time to give them their 2nd team medal of the competition.

The Lady Elks collected 171 points for the meet finishing in 4th place overall. The men collected 122 points giving them a 5th place finish overall. Both the men and women were the top finishers among public high schools with only charter schools scoring higher.

Lone swimmer for East Wilkes, junior Sedessa Hatcher posted a solid swim in the 200-yard IM event. Hatcher finished in 2:24.27, cutting 1.64 seconds from her seed time giving her a 12th place finish overall. She also competed in the 100-yard breaststroke event finishing just behind Elkin Wet Lightning teammate and friend Mattie Wells with a time of 1:11.92 giving her the 5th place finish.

Swimming for Starmount High School as their solitary competitor, junior Peyton Ponce-de-Leon swam in two individual events going to the podium in both. In his first ever state competition, Ponce-de-Leon shaved 1.39 from his preliminary swim in the 200-yard freestyle event earning him a 3rd place finish and the bronze medal in this event with a time 1:46.72. Also competing in the 100-yard butterfly event, Ponce-de-Leon again shaved time and managed a 2nd place finish and the silver medal finishing with a time of 51.65.

Representing all three of these schools, Coach Oz Prim was elated with his teams’ accomplishments at the State meet and is very proud of all his swimmers.

“What a joyful experience it was for all of the swimmers to do so well and its even more meaningful to share that memory with so many athletes and families you love” said Coach Oz. Assistant coach, daughter of Coach Oz and former state champion herself, Julianna Prim added, “Coming home with 8 state champions is definitely a record. Celebrating the successes of all of these swimmers was unforgettable and is a testament to their hard work, Oz’s coaching and the bond these swimmers share.”

The Prims are already looking forward to next year’s season. With a young team that will only be losing three swimmers from the state team to graduation, Elkin will be in a great position to build on this year’s accomplishments. However, they are content for now to celebrate the stellar season just completed.